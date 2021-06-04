The Ultimate Roundup Of The Top New Singles To Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month

wearemitu

Pride Month is officially here and although 2021 still isn’t exactly ‘back to normal,’ it’s more important than ever that we celebrate everything LGBTQ+. Despite the many advances in LGBTQ+ rights over the last decade, 2021 is set to be a record-setting year both in the number of anti-LGBTQ bills being considered around the U.S. and even the number of transgendered Americans who have been murdered for their gender identity.

Music has long brought the LGBTQ+ community together and given us the strength to press on when things looked darker than ever. We have so many incredible anthems and old-school hits by glamorous pop divas. But we’ve also seen so many openly queer artists release great new music in recent months. So as many of us plan our own little Pride celebrations, let’s take a look at this year’s top new singles for Pride Month.

Lil Nas X – Sun Goes Down

No roundup of hit songs for Pride would be complete without at least one track by LGBTQ+ icon Lil Nas X. Just months after melting our minds with his chart-topping hit “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”, he’s back with yet another powerful single just in time for Pride Month.

Javiera Mena – Diva

Since debuting in 2006 with the album Esquemas Juveniles, Chilean singer-songwriter Javiera Mena has been open about her sexuality in songs like “Sol del Invierno” and “Acá Entera” using female gender pronouns. With 2014’s Otra Era album, Mena explored more of her lesbian identity, especially in the music video for “Espalda” where she admires women in an ’80s-inspired world. Her latest release ‘Diva’ is an electronic-synth-disco masterpiece with an equally beautiful video.

Bad Bunny – Yonaguni

Bad Bunny’s latest track released on June 4 is a visual masterpiece. We even get to see an anime-like version of Benito walking under Japanese cherry trees. The song was produced by Tainy and talks about the feelings that Bad Bunny has for a woman with whom he is in love and that he cannot move on from – a feeling many of us can identify with regardless of our sexuality or sexual identity.

Jessie Ware – Hot N Heavy

Jessie Ware has been pumping out incredible music for years and her album from 2020, What’s Your Pleasure, left many longing to hit the dance floor. Thankfully, she’s back just in time for Pride Month with ‘Hot N Heavy’ which is another truly danceable disco hit.

Amorphous ft. Kehlani – Back Together

Magic happens between these two incredible artists – who are uniquely talented in their own rights. But together, they create something truly powerful in ‘Back Together’ which should absolutely be on every pride playlist for 2021 and beyond.

Morat ft. Danna Paola – Idiota

The Colombian band Morat has teamed up with superstar Danna Paola for ‘Idiota’, a track about heartbreak and how people cannot leave a romantic relationship so easily. “We wanted to make a song that spoke of the constant struggle when one person tries to forget another. You look like an idiot when you try to find your past love in another person,” they explained to VLA.

Aja ft. Dai Burger – Horsewh!p

Many RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni have gone on to have musical careers of their own and one of the shows most controversial queens, Aja, is no different. She’s released several singles since her time on the show (in Season 9 and All Stars Season 3) but her latest track with fellow New Yorker Dai Burger is next-level fierce.

Surf Mesa ft. Bipolar Sunshine – Lose My Mind

Surf Mesa has worked alongside major artists like Marshmello and Halsey, and is beginning to release his own music. ‘Lose My Mind’ is a great track to dance too and proves that we should keep our eyes on this up-and-coming electronic artist.

Zemmoa ft. Tessa la – Mi Amor Soy Yo

Zemmoa is something of a jack-of-all-trades. The Mexican artist is a singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, writer, filmmaker, videographer, painter, jewelry designer, actress, and model – and happens to be a leading transgender voice in the country. Her latest track is all about self-love and acceptance and one that we should all be listening to as we celebrate Pride.

Years & Years – Starstruck

Olly Alexander is possibly one of our frankest pop stars, speaking openly about his sexuality, struggles with anxiety, and other issues affecting his generation. His music reflects this, and 2014’s Desire and 2018’s Sanctify are among his most evocative tracks, but his latest single Starstruck – a shimmering slice of pure pop “about holding onto a good feeling and not letting it go” – feels more needed than ever right now.

MANCANDY ft. Noa Sainz – Perdóname

MANCANDY is a Mexican artist who creates fashion and music under the same label and he happens to be winner of Who’s Next by Vogue Latin America. He continues to put out great bops, including his latest, ‘Perdóname’, with Noa Sainz.

