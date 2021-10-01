Miguel From Coco Is All Grown Up And He Just Sang With Mariachi Cobre And It Was Fire

Entertainment

Get ready to be shocked: Disney’s Coco came out four years ago! Even though to many it seems like it was just a few months ago that we were moved to tears by the beautiful story of Miguel and Día de Muertos – maybe that’s just because I legit watch that film every few months just to feel the feels.

Now, thanks to a TikTok shared by Mariachi Cobre – a music group from Disney’s EPCOT – were getting to see a very mature Miguel belt out the classic emotional lyrics to some of the film’s greatest hits and it’s definitely a sight to see.

Coco‘s Miguel is growing up and not only does he look different but he sounds totally different.

Anthony Gonzalez, the voice of Miguel in Disney and Pixar’s film “Coco”, has shared that Miguel will be part of the four theme parks’ “Disney Fab 50 Character Collection” that you’ll soon see during “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” beginning October 1. #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/lG4Ufb3KbM — Pixar (@Pixar) September 3, 2021

The now 17-year-old Teen Choice Award winner Anthony Gonzalez, who voiced the lovable and dream-chasing Miguel from Disney’s Coco, is almost unrecognizable in recent TikTok videos shared by Mariachi Cobre. The music group, which is based at Disney World’s EPCOT, shared two videos of the group performing alongside ‘grown up Miguel,’ and…wow, has his voice changed from the cute and obviously young Miguel to a the deep vocals one would expect from a 17-year-old man.

First, we get to see Gonzalez belt out the lyrics to ‘Remember Me.’

Easily one of the most iconic songs from the film, ‘Remember Me’ is a powerful and emotional song that leaves me drenched in tears every time. Seriously, listen to this and tell me you’re not at least getting goose bumps. I dare you.

The video has thousands of comments and have been viewed nearly 200,000 times – and it was just posted on Wednesday.

Many in the comments pointed out how much his voice has matured. One TikToker wrote: “The vocal development!!! Wow!!!” and we couldn’t agree more. He’s giving us Ernesto de la Cruz vibes for sure.

Another TikToker said what we’re all thinking: “He hit puberty!”

Then the next day, the group posted a rendition of “Un Poco Loco.”

I could listen to this all day. And it had many many people in the comments section asking when we would get a sequel to the iconic film. It would be great to see a grown up Miguel taking his spot in the next film, should there be one. Gonzalez has been very open about his willingness and excitement to do a sequel, so maybe there’s hope yet.

