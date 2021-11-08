Canelo Gets Real About Machismo on ‘Red Table Talk’; Shares He Doesn’t Think Crying Makes Him Weak

Entertainment

In today’s world, we are often confronted with the very real consequences that ‘machismo culture’ has on society. From so-called toxic masculinity to sexual harassment and gender inequality, many people trace the roots of these issues back to machismo attitudes.

That’s what made the recent episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” so good to watch. It was a fascinating conversation with one of the world’s leading boxing champions — who must be the epitome of masculinity, right? — and his relationship with machismo culture and himself.

Boxing champion Canelo Álvarez sat down with the Estefans to discuss his work-life balance and how he manages macho attitudes.

In the recent episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans,” which was titled “Inside the Mind of Men,” the group focuses specifically on the relationship men have with their feelings, which even to this day remains a taboo topic for many to discuss.

Canelo held nothing back during the powerful interview, saying he is very open with his feelings and revealed to the Estefans that he’s not afraid to show emotion or even cry if he needs to.

“I don’t think that has anything to do with being weak or not,” Álvarez said during the conversation. “Of course, if you have a difficult moment and want to let it out that way, you can do it. The truth is that I want to let everyone know that even though I’m a boxer I also have my feelings.” Lili Estefan replied laughing: “Do you have any idea how sexy that is in a man?”

The world champion boxer also talked about his experience growing up as a “different, red-haired, freckled” kid. Canelo reveals he was severely bullied for the way he looked but it didn’t impact his confidence or self-esteem, since he “loved to fight.”

Canelo wants all men to know that showing emotion is a sign of strength.

During his “Red Table Talk” discussion, Álvarez said that expressing his feelings as a man and as a fighter is not a sign of fragility. “I think that (crying) has nothing to do with being weak or not being weak. If you have a difficult time, you can take it out that way.”

At one point, Lili Estefan asked Canelo if he thought machismo stems from a man’s own insecurities.

“Without a doubt, many times yes. They feel less than, they’re ashamed of something and that’s how they process it, with machismo,” the boxer replied. Lili Estefan then added how that mindset is harming children and that it’s very encouraging to have men like Canelo — who is admired by so many boys and men — show his sensitivity and emotion.

The boxer also has a very a close and open relationship with his three daughters.

As a proud dad to three daughters, the boxer says, “I let my daughter paint my nails, put on eyeshadow, she puts bows on me and she makes a mess of it. But what can I do?”

When asked if he would be happy to let his daughters follow in his footsteps as a professional boxer, Canelo wasn’t quite sure. “The truth is, I wouldn’t want them to fight, much less my daughter because it’s a very rough sport,” he says.

Still, the star says he would support his kids in whatever they choose. “But in the end, they are the ones that decide. One should support them in everything,” Álvarez shares.

In addition to having ‘El Canelo’ as their guest on this episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans,” the hosts also featured “Jane The Virgin’s” Justin Baldoni, who called on parents to help redefine masculinity for a new generation of men and boys.

