This ‘Squid Game’ Cumbia Is Just One Of The Hilarious Memes Latinos Created About The Hit Netflix Series

It’s official: Netflix’s Squid Game taken over the world. There’s no doubting that millions of people sat through the entire series in a mad binge-watching marathon. In fact, the show has barely been out a month and the TikTok hashtag #SquidGame has been viewed more than 39 billion times, and the show holds the number one spot on Netflix in more than 90 countries!

And although the plot of the show is nothing to laugh at – it is essentially a very grisly, emotionally fraught ‘game show’ – the insane plotline has captured the world’s imagination, which of course, means a deluge of incredible memes.

Note: there are spoilers ahead so proceed with caution.

Coming from a scene so gruesome, I’m not sure I could perrear to this.

But not gonna lie…it’s definitely a bop.

The show is full of so many twists and turns.

We all were.

This is just purely iconic and the two meld perfectly.

Not sure why, but I could watch this meme all day, every day.

Saweetie was basically made for the Squid Game.

these let’s go saweetie memes be taking me out every time man pic.twitter.com/nLfOhMocXD — tay ♔ (@thisrainstops) September 27, 2021

Many many people not only commented on this meme with how perfect it is but also pointed out just how much time these meme creators must have on their hands.

Now this is a throwback.

Sang-woo did everyone so dirty hes the nastiest skank bitch in squid game. #squidgamenetflix pic.twitter.com/1Ye2tDaWPy — player 067 simp (@franxcatalina) October 3, 2021

But the truth hurts.

There’s also some people out there who just don’t get it.

are these the squid games yall talking about pic.twitter.com/3PlXYhTsN6 — 🍑 (@PEACHYBLACKG0RL) September 30, 2021

But can we really blame them for confusing the Squid Game with the beloved Squidward?

There’s also the truth spreaders.

I watched Squid Game for the plot



The plot: pic.twitter.com/TZmXspyWO4 — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) October 6, 2021

Korean-actor Wi Ha-Joon definitely makes all that terror and torture easier to watch.

TikTok is also getting in on the meme game.

What would you do? You sacrificing the ex?

You hate to see it but omg this is too good!

Never thought I’d love to see my beloved Toy Story characters get caught up in the drama of a deadly game on Squid Game, but like so many other things the Internet showed me I needed it.

And as promised: the Squid Game cumbia is real and totally something that’s happening at my next party.

Like so many others, this relies on the magic of the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ scene from the series and as someone who played that game as a kid…I’ll never look at it the same again.

Do you have any favorite Squid Game memes that didn’t make this list? Share them with us!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com