A Texas Bar Banned “All I Want for Christmas Is You” And Mariah Carey Declares War

Each year as the clock strikes midnight on Halloween, it’s the unofficial start of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” season. Or so it would seem since Mariah Carey’s chart-topping single is already among the top spots on Spotify and YouTube. But can Christmas come too early? That’s the argument that one Texas bar is making after it moved to ban the iconic holiday song from being played before December 1, or for more than once per night.

Texas bar bans Mariah Carey’s hit Christmas song from being played too early and too often.

A Texas bar banned playing Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' before Dec. 1. The singer responded: https://t.co/JNSLBaVeQn — KRON4 News (@kron4news) November 2, 2021

The Stoneleigh P bar in Dallas posted a sign next to its jukebox warning customers that Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is effectively banned from play before December 1 — and even after that it’s only allowed one play per night, or it “will be skipped.”

The bar’s general manager told CNN that she did not “hate Mariah Carey and [doesn’t] hate Christmas” but that the song is played too frequently, jarring the staff. She added that the sign was intended to be lighthearted and had been put up in the bar for the last few years.

Of course, word got back to the Queen of Christmas and she wasn’t subtle in her response.

Once news of the ban hit social media, Twitter was in an uproar and the Queen herself tweeted a meme in response to the original jukebox photo. In the meme, we see Carey dressed in armor ready for battle amid flames, after someone on Twitter asked whether the jukebox sign signaled a war on Christmas.

Well played, Mariah, well played.

She’s definitely having fun with the news.

Shortly after her battle meme, Carey also shared a video of herself literally destroying pumpkins with a giant candy cane while dressed up in her Christmas finest, letting the world know: “It’s time.”

Of course, Twitter erupted with delight at the singer’s fun response to all the drama, pointing out just how much she deserves that well-earned title of ‘Queen of Christmas’ and teasing that she had been “defrosting” since October in preparation for her upcoming popularity.

Another tweet said, “Imagine owning a whole holiday,” while others posted memes of Carey appearing to count piles of cash at the end of each year.

And she’s got reason to be counting all the coins.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by @MariahCarey re-enters the top 50 on US Spotify at #45, with over 373K streams.



On the global chart, it re-enters the top 200 at #106 with over 889K plays. pic.twitter.com/HfzKhreq3o — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2021

As if on cue, the Christmas earworm was already working its way up the music charts, making it to number 45 on Spotify in the U.S. and 106 on the global chart. And if this year is anything like last, we can expect the song to keep on rising to the very top of the charts. So it’s obvious most of the world doesn’t agree with the bar’s decision to ban the beloved Christmas hit.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is officially a record-breaking phenomenon, sitting as one the few Christmas songs to make it onto the Billboard Hot 100′s top 10. It has also been awarded a Guinness World Record for being the highest-charting holiday song on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 by a solo artist, simultaneously irritating and delighting listeners around the world.

