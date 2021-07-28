Athletes From Latin America Are Winning Big At Tokyo Olympics

wearemitu

There’s no doubt that this year’s Olympic Games are different from any other in history. Athletes from more than 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are competing in Tokyo determined to make their countries proud after the heartache that was brought on in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some athletes are making their Olympic debut, while others have overcome extreme obstacles like lack money for equipment or no access to training facilities, some even battle violence and poverty at home to compete once again. Many Latin American Olympians come from countries where most sports are underfunded and sponsorships are nearly impossible to get even before the pandemic. And despite the fact that the pandemic continues to ravage many Latin American countries, hundreds of skilled Olympians are pushing forward, determined to win big for their countries.

Although the Games only just started on Saturday, we have already seen incredible performances by athletes from across Latin America.

Mexico thrashed the French soccer team in widely-watched match.

One of the Olympic highlights for many is the men’s soccer games, which are officially underway in Tokyo. And the opening rounds produced everything from surprising results with both frontrunners France and Germany suffering surprise defeats. The French were outdone by Mexico in Group A, which stole headlines worldwide.

Mexico absolutely mauled France with a 4-1 win which helped place El Tri in frontrunner status for the gold thanks to the power kicks of Alexis Vega and Sebastian Cordova. But that frontrunner status was relatively short-lived thanks to a later defeat by Japan – though Mexico is still guaranteed a spot at the quarterfinals.

Ecuador won its second-ever Olympic gold medal in the men’s road race.

Richard Carapaz made his native Ecuador proud as became one of the biggest names in cycling. Over the weekend he went on to win the Olympic road race before one of the few crowds at the Tokyo Games, giving his country its third medal ever and the second gold medal in its Olympic history.

His family’s reaction (as seen above) – which went viral on TikTok – is the reason why watching the Olympics can be so emotional.

Brazil’s Italo Ferreira wins the first Olympic gold medals in surfing.

Why we love the Olympics:



A fisherman’s son from a small town in Brazil, Italo Ferreira's family couldn't afford a surfboard…



So he learned using a styrofoam lid from a cooler his dad sold fish from.



Now, he's the 1st-ever surfing Olympic gold medalistpic.twitter.com/NTo4On3dlJ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 27, 2021

The waves at the inaugural Olympic surf competition came to life on Tuesday (thanks to Tropical Storm Nepartak), leading Olympic organizers to try and cram the quarterfinals, semifinals and medal matches into one busy day. And thanks to the wild waves, Carissa Moore of the United States and Italo Ferreira of Brazil, two of the top surfers of the day, became the first to win Olympic gold medals in the sport.

Brazil also won big in the skateboarding championships, bringing home the country’s second silver medal in the sport.

Six years ago, you might have known Rayssa Leal as the "Skate Fairy."



This is her now, an Olympic medalist. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/FGrxzPbpw4 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021

Three of the youngest competitors at this year’s Olympics were on the Olympic podium for skateboarding – two 13-year-olds and one 16-year-old. They proudly rocked their gold, silver and bronze medals around their necks — an achievement a very small percentage of adults, let alone teenagers get to experience in their lifetime.

Brazil’s 13-year-old Rayssa Leal brought home a silver medal for her impressive skating. Leal was Brazil’s second silver in skateboarding after Kelvin Hoefler finished in second place on Sunday in the men’s event.

Thanks to the powerful showing in Tokyo, many skaters are already predicting big events at the next Olympics in Paris in 2024.

“It’s going to change the whole game,” U.S. skater Mariah Duran told the AP. “This is like opening at least one door to, you know, many skaters who are having the conversations with their parents, who want to start skating.

So far the medal count stands at 10 for countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Brazil is in the lead with a total of five medals (1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze), followed by Ecuador (with 1 gold), Colombia (with 1 silver), Mexico (with 2 bronze) and Cuba (with 1 bronze.) As the games continue, we will keep updating this page with highlights from the games and the Latin American medal count.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com