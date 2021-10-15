What If TikTok Existed Back When Our Mamás And Tías Were Our Age?

wearemitu

Far too often TikTok gifts us with Internet magic. One has to look no further than the viral dance crazes or food hacks to understand that’s true. And thankfully, content creators on the platform are at it again with their latest trend: “Si TikTok hubiera existido en la época de mi mamá.”

One search through TikTok will return hundreds of results showing young TikTokers throwing down serious dance moves to classic hits that our parents definitely grew up listening to. Think songs by Yuri and Alejandra Guzmán to Rocío Dúrcal and Magneto. I’m living for each and every one of them but here are just some of the best.

‘Vuela, Vuela’ by Magneto

TikToker @istatianaaaa seems to have set the trend on fire with her many, many takes on the challenge. In fact, her video featuring ‘Vuela, Vuela’ by Magneta has been viewed almost 9 million times and has more than 1.4 million likes! But the Colombian TikToker doesn’t stop there, she has dozens of dance challenge videos that will have you scrolling for a long time.

‘Maldita Primavera’ by Yuri – @.kunno

So…this is exactly how I imagine my favorite tía getting ready to go out, in front of a mirror, when she was like 22. And the emotion! Uff…so good!

‘Subete A Mi Moto’ by Menudo – @diegozamorano24

I was waiting a long time for someone to take on Menudo because I know for a fact this was in every one of my family member’s cassette players way back when.

‘Claridad’ by Menudo – @nay.mt

Then things only got better, with my favorite Menudo song ever, ‘Claridad.’ I love that this challenge is introducing songs to kids who may not even have any idea they exist.

‘La Gata Bajo la Lluvia’ by Rocío Dúrcal – @danivallem

I absolutely live for Dani Valle’s content on both TikTok and Instagram. He’s a genius at getting people to laugh with his hilariously lip-synched, meme-worthy uploads. I’m beyond grateful he took part in this TikTok challenge!

‘A Quien Le Importa’ by Thalia – @itzyyestevez

Ok, but like I still dance and get ready to this song on the regular in 2021 – even when I have no place to go.

‘El Baile del Gorila’ by Melody – @pozojavi91

TikToker @istatianaaaa makes her dances simple enough to follow along with, so you’ll also see plenty of people accepting her dance challenges and giving it all they got.

‘Saturday Night’ by Whigfield – @laau__13

Ok, this isn’t a Spanish-language bop but it was nevertheless popular all over the world and it deserves its place on this list – especially with this abuela getting down for the TikTok. So cute!

Would you take on this TikTok challenge? Which classic hit would you dance to? Let us know in the comments!

