The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Salad Has Gone Mega Viral On TikTok, But Is It Worth The Hype?

wearemitu

There’s no denying that TikTok has inspired us to try some pretty wild food mashups over the last couple of years. I would be lying if I said that the social media app hasn’t forced me to up my creativity game in the kitchen, and how could it not, when I’m basically bombarded with 30-second recipe clips constantly trying to outdo one another.

Hot Cheetos are no stranger to the TikTok recipe lineups. But the latest incarnation of the spicy snack might be one of the best yet. A Flamin’ Hot Cheeto salad created by user @rxthism is popping up all over the For You Page. But is it worth the hype?

TikTok brings us the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Salad and it’s quickly gone viral.

@rxthism If u try this, PLEASE TAG ME SO I CAN SEE YOUR REACTION TO IT 🤤🤤 #fyp ♬ Better – Khalid

This five-ingredient Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Salad is getting all sorts of love from the TikTok algorithm as it’s quickly gone viral with millions of views and plenty of outlets covering it. TikTok user @rxthism simply throws together a bunch of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in a bowl, then adds sliced cucumber, a handful of cilantro, and tops it with Tapatío and a ton of limón.

I’m gonna get right to the point – I hate cilantro so this is a major no from me. But the salad seems to have its fans since the video has almost 645,000 likes and thousands of comments.

To be honest, the recipe really reminds of me the Dorilocos that you can find from street vendors across Mexico. They come served in the actual Doritos bag, and are usually topped with cucumber, jicama, Japanese peanuts, chamoy, Valentina or Tapatío, and lots of lime juice. And, most importantly, they omit the nasty cilantro.

Reactions to the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Salad seem to be overwhelmingly positive.

Fans of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos have been flooding TikTok with their reviews, praising this TikToker for the tasty recipe. Though I use that term lightly. Though at least one viewer pointed out their acid reflux issue. Another fan suggested adding avocados to the recipe if you want to take it to the next level.

But not everyone seemed to agree this salad was worth the hype. One comment read, “ma’am, that’s not a salad, it’s just a snack.” Will you give it a try?

Many of us have long loved Flamin’ Hot Cheetos but it seems like they’ve been having their mainstream moment.

Spicy or sweet? Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew available soon https://t.co/oOy9kirGqv — Camila Rueda (@iamcamilarueda) September 6, 2021

I remember being proud of my spicy orange-stained fingers way back in middle school when I’d bring my own Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in my lunch or pick up a bag at the cafeteria for 50¢. And I know I’m not alone. But it seems that they’ve gone more mainstream recently with mashups and special recipes popping up all over the place.

One has to look no further than the recent announcement of Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew?! Like, what?! We’ve even got access to Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Mac n’ Cheese, and Taco Bell’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Taco Shells. Then there’s all the at-home mashups including things like sushi rolls, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, and even macarons.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com