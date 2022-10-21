Tajín on Pop-Tarts? There’s a New Combo in Town and Here’s How You Can Get It

Culture

If Kellogg’s wants to “spice up every bite” for us, well, we’re in.

We never thought we’d see some of our two all-time snack favorites uniting, but it’s 2022 and anything can happen. Pop Tarts and Tajín just teamed up to bring us a limited edition kit that’s making us question everything right now — why does it seem so delicious? And why does tajín sprinkled on peach cobbler-flavored Pop-Tarts seem like the best combination we never thought of?

You can’t improve on perfection, but adding Tajín to Pop-Tarts gets you pretty close 😋



Watch this space for drops and giveaways. You might just score a #CrazyBueno box from @TajinUSA and Pop-Tarts, too. pic.twitter.com/rxrjc3AirQ — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) October 20, 2022

The kit will be available from October 25 through October 27, only on the Kellogg’s Store website and Pop-Tarts’ Instagram page. Rounding out at $10, the kit will include a pretty decent amount of products for a sweet (and spicy!) price.

The “choose-your-own culinary-adventure of flavors” will include a range of Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry, and Peach Cobbler Pop Tarts, plus Tajín Clásico Seasoning and Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce. Even more, the special kit comes with flavor descriptions, and a guide with pairing ideas to make the most of the surprising combo.

It’s also important to note that Kellogg’s will only allow the purchase of one box per order.

“As a brand, we love to challenge conventions and defy expectations, and, with the superstar power of Tajín, we knew we could inspire our fans with an unexpected, ingenious combination,” Kellogg’s Senior director of marketing at Portable Wholesome Snacks Heidi Ray explained in a statement. This box also comes with the promise that “there are no rules” — yes, please!

While the kit will include Pop-Tarts’ most classic flavors, the brand is already giving us ideas to think outside the box: “Think Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts sprinkled with the mild chili and lime flavor of Clásico Seasoning or drizzle the Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce on your own personal favorite – maybe Frosted Chocolate Fudge – for a sweet and spicy treat.”

Of course, even if you don’t grab a box for yourself come October 25, you can always just buy a box of Pop-Tarts and sprinkle Tajín and chamoy sauce on it and call it a day. Whatever you decide, Pop-Tarts says the combination is “crazy bueno,” so don’t knock it ‘til you try it!

