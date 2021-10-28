Pop-Tarts Releases A New Día de los Muertos Chocolatey Churro, But Is a Step Too Far?

wearemitu

It seems like basically anything can be rebranded this time of year for the sake of making a few extra bucks in the name of Día de los Muertos. So many brands have released products to ‘honor’ the traditional celebration that it’s easy to lose count. In fact, we already have Día de los Muertos-themed Starbucks, sneakers, cereal, Barbie dolls, makeup palettes, beers, and tequila.

Seriously, brands are going all in on the traditional Mexican holiday. But not everyone is here for it.

Kellogg tells us to “embrace the spirt of Día de Muertos” with special edition Pop-Tarts.

Embrace the spirit of Día De Muertos with Pop-Tarts Chocolatey Churro featuring fun limited-edition designs. pic.twitter.com/MUlKPxTDlP — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) September 28, 2021

Pop-Tarts recently released a limited-edition lineup of the iconic breakfast pastries celebrating Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. According to a press release, Kellogg (the company behind Pop-Tarts) said the “limited-edition collection is one of many opportunities to recognize and appreciate the contributions of the vibrant U.S. Latinx community.

And, in fact, the nine-box designs were actually created in partnership with Kellogg’s HOLA Latino Business Employee Resource Group, in order to respect the tradition of this celebration, which originated in Mexico and honors the life of loved ones who have passed.

“Día de Muertos is an indigenous practice of remembrance in communities across the Americas that many hold incredibly dear. This living tradition has inspired artists, communities and cultures for thousands of years,” explains María López de León, President and CEO of NALAC. “We are pleased that Pop-Tarts is engaged in helping us enrich knowledge to fuel understanding, creativity and passion.”

There are a variety of ‘traditional’ designs honoring the Mexican traditions of the holiday.

Have you seen the limited-edition “Día de Muertos” Pop-Tarts yet? Hear about how this crazy good idea came to life from Juan in the video below and read even more on our latest #LifeAtK Blog: https://t.co/fOrHX5hT3z pic.twitter.com/CvddVseGFy — Kellogg's Careers (@KelloggsCareers) September 23, 2021

The special-edition Pop-Tarts come in a frosted “chocolatey churro flavor,” which is allegedly inspired by the iconic pastry. But the jury is still out on how much it actually resembles churros. The pastry also comes filled with a chocolate, cinnamon-flavored filling.

There are also five different designs on the Pop-Tarts themselves that pay homage to various parts of the holiday’s traditions:

Papel Picado : a traditional craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of colorful tissue paper.

: a traditional craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of colorful tissue paper. Calaveras de Azúcar : the celebrated sugar skulls.

: the celebrated sugar skulls. Flor de Cempasúchil : the iconic marigold flower.

: the iconic marigold flower. Veladora : the iconic religious candle.

: the iconic religious candle. Alebrijes: the brightly colored Mexican sculptures featuring fantastical and mythical creatures.

Pop-Tarts is providing grants to four Latinx art organizations.

As part of its partnership with, and to better celebrate the traditions of Día de Muertos, Kellogg also announced that they would be providing grants to four Latinx art organizations. The company partnered with the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC), to find the winners in Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, and Houston as a way to honor those who have passed but still inspire the youth of today.

Visit the NALAC website and Pop-Tarts socials to learn about the grant recipients.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com