Exorcisms: The Lengths Colombian Police Have Gone To Arrest Criminals Like Pablo Escobar

wearemitu

We all know that Colombia is the cradle of magical realism, but new statements by the director of the Colombian police have left the world stunned. General Henry Sanabria acknowledged in an interview that he has performed exorcisms to manage to catch “complicated criminals.”

Loading the player...

“The existence of the devil is true,” Sanabria said. “I have seen him. I have perceived him.”

“For many, it’s a fable, and others don’t believe. And that’s OK because, let’s say, the devil says so, he denies himself,” he explained in an interview with “Semana” magazine.

Sanabria shared recent examples, such as the national protests, where he claimed to have seen “that evil presence.”

"Al diablo yo lo he visto (…) el diablo lo dice, él se niega a sí mismo, pero yo veo la presencia de él en muchas situaciones": ojo a esta historia que cuenta el general Henry Sanabria en SEMANA. #ElGeneralContraElDiablo https://t.co/4q3qH3zmsY pic.twitter.com/quX8RSBgF2 — Revista Semana (@RevistaSemana) March 25, 2023

According to the police director, “some two or three thousand people passed in front of seven policemen who were only wearing jackets, helmets, and shields.” Upon learning of the situation, Sanabria arrived to support them.

“There were ten of us. When the guys from the first line passed by the front, there were about 34 of them, I counted them that time. I took out my crucifix and put it on top,” he said.

A supernatural enemy

For Sanabria, “behind every violent action, there is a presence of evil,” and he emphasized that after taking out the crucifix, the demonstrators decided to leave. “The policemen looked at me. They did not dare to ask me what had happened. The fear that several of them had, especially the women, was enormous,” he explained.

During a chase in Medellín, one of the suspects was stabbed and thrown from a moving vehicle. “We preferred to help him rather than continue chasing them. We took his pulse, and he was already dead,” he said. However, while they were inspecting the body, “the body started to crawl.” “That was supernatural. An agent, one of those old Medellín ones, told me: ‘No, lieutenant, wait and see,'” he said.

The agent began to search the body for an element related to these strange movements: “Indeed, he had an amulet rolled up. We cut it off, and he died there.”

Exorcisms: a decades-old practice

In Latin America, the millenary tradition of exorcisms is still in force. Particularly in Colombia, former paramilitary combatants in the department of Córdoba used evangelical amulets and exorcisms to protect themselves from bullets in combat and to counteract other “witchcraft.”

“This strategy reaches almost all social classes in the region, but especially peasants and inhabitants of rural areas who, faced with the abandonment of the state and the horrors of historical violence in the department, find in the gospel a means of consolation and in many of the cases protection,” said Liz Carolina Lozano Garzón of the University of the Andes.

However, for the police, exorcism has been used for years to defeat criminals such as Pablo Escobar.

“I have been in exorcisms since 2007 (…) That subject has existed for many years and dates back thousands of years. Here in the police, we have done it, of course, with the accompaniment of the military bishopric,” the police chief told Semana magazine.

En diálogo con SEMANA, el general Henry Sanabria cuenta una historia realmente sorprendente. Así hacen los exorcismos en la Policía de Colombia antes de sus operaciones. En una de ellas cayó el Mono Jojoy. #ElGeneralContraElDiablo https://t.co/4q3qH3zUiw pic.twitter.com/vpR7C6Dp6M — Revista Semana (@RevistaSemana) March 25, 2023

A weapon against drug trafficking

When asked if exorcism was used in the operation against Pablo Escobar, Sanabria answered, “of course.”

The general affirmed that exorcism rituals helped law enforcement to eliminate the heads of the Clan del Golfo group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel ‘Mono Jojoy,’ and the guerrilla organization’s leader, Alfonso Cano.

“For example, the operation against Mono Jojoy was an exorcism (…) In all operations against FARC headquarters, in all cases, we used an exorcism,” he assured.

In his opinion, all underworld leaders in Colombia and the FARC use witchcraft to protect themselves, so they can be defeated through exorcism.

For his part, Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, reacted to his police chief’s statements.

“We know about the general’s beliefs, but what we try to do is that those beliefs do not affect the norms. It’s as simple as that. I think he has been respectful, as far as we know”, commented the chief of state.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com