Lin-Manuel Miranda teased a special project in the works. The mastermind behind “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” is making a movie focused on the famed Molina brothers. The Puerto Rican athletes created a dynasty in Major League Baseball. The three brothers, José, Bengie, and Yadier, were all catchers around the same time and created a major name for their family. As a major champion for all things Puerto Rico, this project just makes sense and people are excited.

Lin-Manuel Miranda teased a new film

Lin-Manuel Miranda just dropped some major news: he's working on a movie about the legendary Molina brothers — straight from his family's hometown of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. Honoring one of baseball’s greatest dynasties, and creating more roles for Latino talent along the way. pic.twitter.com/wEw0323QLY — Jennifer Mercedes (@Chica_Deportes) April 26, 2025

The writer, composer, and director teased the new project during the Hispanic Federation Gala and it set the internet on fire. The story is also a special moment for Miranda since the brothers hail from Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, which is Miranda’s father’s hometown.

“You have this tiny town producing an appalling number of Major League Baseball players,” Miranda told Jennifer Mercedes of ChicaDeportes. “Being able to honor that in a movie is something we’re really actively trying to do.”

The brothers proved to be a powerhouse in baseball. The three brothers joined the MLB at different times Bengie in 1998, José in 1999, and Yadier in 2004. They overlapped with six seasons and won multiple championships combined. They also became the first brother trio to create a dynamic and powerful history in the sport.

We don’t know when the movie will be made

Living in the timeline where a Yadi Molina biopic is going to get made by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Cherington is my GM https://t.co/qkyTy0xoUK pic.twitter.com/qVXdZhy1ZK — Connor Williams⚾ (@Wins_Williams) April 29, 2025

Miranda didn’t share any specific details but it is clear that this project is very close to his heart. He loves to help Puerto Rico shine and telling the incredible story of the Molina brothers is another example of how Miranda is using his fame to tell the story of Puerto Rico.

According to YardBreaker, Bengie and José led the Anaheim Angels of Los Angeles to a 2002 World Series victory. José then went on to do the same for the New York Yankees in 2009. Bengie helped bring the World Series championship back to California with the San Francisco Giants in 2010.

Yadier is the standout among the brothers and is considered one of the best catchers of the sport. He spent his 19-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals earning several awards including nine Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves, a Silver Slugger award, and two World Series victories.

Together, the Molina brother made a historic 4,000 combined hits cementing their collective legacy in baseball.

Fans are already anxiously awaiting the project

Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on a movie about the Molina brothers



I WILL BE SEATED 🇵🇷 https://t.co/qK6nxx08Pr pic.twitter.com/Bq9tvrr48r — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) April 28, 2025

All it took was a hopeful message from Miranda to set the fandom off. People are on social media already looking forward to the concept. Miranda is currently working on several other projects so it is unclear how involved he will be in directing. There is always little information on how involved the Molina brothers will be. However, Playbill reports that the project is in the pipeline.

Currently, Miranda is working on a concept album and stage play for “The Warriors.” He is also acting in the Disney show “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” He has also been attached to an undercover job with Disney, working alongside “Zootopia” director Byron Howard.