Fans Applaud Disney’s First Black Tinkerbell In New ‘Peter Pan And Wendy’ Movie Trailer

The trailer for Disney‘s much-anticipated, live-action “Peter Pan And Wendy” just dropped, and it’s an “awfully big adventure” if we do say so ourselves.

The sneak-peek is a rollercoaster ride through Neverland, where we see all the franchise’s usual suspects: Captain Hook, Wendy, Peter Pan, and the Lost Boys (and girls). That being said, the most notable casting decision is no doubt Disney’s first-ever Black Tinkerbell, played by “Grown-ish” actress Yara Shahidi.

Everything to know about the new magical Disney trailer

One look at the trailer is enough to get majorly excited about the movie, where we can see Wendy land on Neverland island with all the “faith, trust, and pixie dust” imaginable. Captain Hook looms, asking “Where is Peter Pan?” while Wendy says, “Perhaps I don’t want to grow up.” As usual, Peter Pan jumps around the screen, taking all the other kids flying through the sky. In short, “Peter Pan and Wendy” is the family-friendly film we needed, and definitely proves “dreams do come true, if only we wish hard enough.”

As expected, after Disney’s casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” their Tinkerbell casting caused largely-racist controversy. The outcry is confusing — one look at Shahidi as the official Tinkerbell shows she was born with fairy dust:

People are so excited about Shahidi as Tinkerbell

The actress even posted a photo on her Instagram page to announce the casting decision, captioning it with, “✨ pixie dust loading …🧚🏽‍♂️,” and we’re obsessed.

Plus, it seems like most people are, too — as one IG user commented, “Angel 🥰,” and another wrote, “My Tink is Black 😍.”

Yet another brought up something deeply significant: “And that my people is how you end Black History Month!”

Yet another excited fan wrote on Instagram, “It’s so beautiful that young Black girls will now be able to dress up as Tinkerbell, Ariel and Tiana now knowing they look just like them ❤️.” It’s true — while we already had Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” since 2009, this year brought us both the first-ever Black Tinkerbell, and Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” And while that’s freaking amazing, it also brings a sense of “controversy” for reasons we’ll never understand.

Tinkerbell and Princess Ariel.



Yara Shahidi and Halle Bailey are doing it for black girls😍 pic.twitter.com/7BiHKjTMVF — Lucidfaders (@lucidfaders) February 28, 2023

While some fans of the franchise believe they should have stayed true to cartoon Tinkerbell’s features — as in, blonde hair and pale skin — as one Twitter user wrote, “’Tinkerbell isnt black’ and fairies aren’t f**king real so now what.”

“Tinkerbell isnt black” and fairies aren’t fucking real so now what https://t.co/7IxhfcG2nZ — TEE SNOW (@STALLlONAIRE) February 28, 2023

Amid the controversy, several people are defending Disney’s casting decision

Another Twitter user wrote, “Now people are upset about Disney casting a Black actress to play Tinkerbell. I am so damn tired of this racist nonsense. She’s a fictional pixie.” And they’re right — Tinkerbell was a figment of playright J. M. Barrie’s imagination, and just like mermaids, fairies don’t really exist in real life. As yet another person put it, “I think you can only ‘rewrite history’ for things that have actually happened.”

Now People Are Upset About Disney Casting A Black Actress To Play Tinker Bell. I Am So Damn Tired of This Racist Nonsense. She’s A Fictional Pixie. It Never Stops!!! pic.twitter.com/PvdKhYtuGJ — Maurice W (@iamMauriceW) March 2, 2023

Someone else tweeted, “Have you ever considered that she was the best actress for the role?,” which makes sense— Shahidi starred in critically-acclaimed series “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” for years. Plus, just as an extra, she also graduated from Harvard.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again and again: representation matters. One particularly-emotional Twitter user said it all when thinking about their “young self”:

A BLACK TINKERBELL TOO?? THE REPRESENTATION, MY YOUNG SELF IS CRYING https://t.co/cnq3zYzje9 — alli fitz. (@allicatttx) February 28, 2023

Plus, one person uncovered a fact that blows all other tweets out of the water — at least when it comes to shutting down the controversy. As they put it, the original Peter Pan play usually cast women as the title character for more than 100 years — and no one ever said much about it:

Wait until the “TINKERBELL SHOULDN’T BE BLACK” crowd find out that the original Peter Pan play has a woman portraying Peter for 120 years lmao. #PeterPan — 🏳️‍🌈 Val 🏳️‍⚧️ (Straight Outta TFCon LA 2023) (@littlemisstfp) March 1, 2023

In short, the only thing most people are worried about regarding the movie is… the lighting. And honestly? We sort of have to agree. As someone wrote, “Why [are] all movies lately this dark like mf we cant see sh*t!” LOL, why is this so true?

people mad that tinkerbell is black meanwhile all i can think of is why all movies lately are this dark like mf we cant see shit !! https://t.co/sYA3hEibTF — 🐲 (@elhayksteb) March 1, 2023

Still, we have to admit the movie looks amazing, and the casting is epic. Make sure to catch “Peter Pan and Wendy” on Disney+ starting April 28.

