Shakira Made ‘Dónde Están Los Ladrones?’ After Her Songs Were Stolen at an Airport

If you’ve ever put your heart and soul into singing every lyric of “Ciega, Sordomuda,” “Si Te Vas,” and “Inevitable,” then you know Shakira’s 1998 album “Dónde Están Los Ladrones?” is iconic.

Only Shakira could make everyone sing “Torpe, tonta, lenta, nécia, desquiciada” at the top of their lungs, and don’t even get us started on “Tú.” A genius since day one — and we still want that pink and purple hair:

Spotify just declared September 29 “Shakira Day,” which also coincides with the 25th anniversary of “Dónde Están Los Ladrones?” As the platform put it, “What better way to acknowledge Shakira’s enduring legacy than to dedicate an entire day to the global pop star?” Everyday is Shakira Day to us, but we’ll take it!

We’re looking back at the surprising history of “Dónde Están Los Ladrones?”, an album that was almost never created. In fact, thieves stole the singer’s luggage in the Bogotá airport sometime before recording in 1997.

As fate would have it, that stolen suitcase contained all of Shakira’s songs and demos— never to be seen again. At that point, the singer had to start her album from scratch, and the robbery “traumatized” her.

Now the album’s title makes a lot more sense.

An unearthed video shows Shakira speaking about the robbery: “I didn’t have copies”

A resurfaced MTV interview shows Shakira talking about thieves robbing her luggage, and with it, all her most treasured songwriting.

“What happened was that when I was in an airport, thieves robbed my suitcases,” she recalled. “My songs were in one of those suitcases.”

She added, “I didn’t have copies, I didn’t remember any of the songs. It was traumatic.”

Storytime de la vez que le robaron las canciones a Shakira 🧳✈#Dondeestanlosladrones pic.twitter.com/AURjfcVxDt — Shak (@diosshakira) September 25, 2023

“I was about to start my new album,” she remembered. “I had just gotten back from tour. And I had all my songs, without correcting them… the songs that day and night accompanied all of my emotions.”

In short, Shakira described the robbery as a horrible point in her life — and it had many repercussions.

“I was completely traumatized. I had the syndrome of someone who is robbed: depression, sadness, completely blocked.”

Crazily enough, she explained that the thieves “never appeared, nor the songs” — not even after offering a hefty reward on “all the news channels.” Where is that songbook? Who has it? We need answers!

As one X user questioned, “What happened to those songs in Shakira’s stolen suitcase?” Truly, though, who has them? This is our “Da Vinci Code.”

I always think what on earth happened to those songs in Shakira's stolen suitcase that led to dónde están los ladrones??? Did anyone read them? Did she remake / remember any of those songs? Would it have been the best Shakira album ever? (you know, if DELL wasn't already that 😌) — Shakayra 🐺 (@soccermomshak) September 15, 2020

Shakira later described in an interview with author Ximena Diego for her book “Shakira: Woman Full of Grace” that she couldn’t even remember the thieves’ faces. “I couldn’t remember them because of the mental block that can be caused by such a traumatic experience.”

In fact, the book retells how Shakira couldn’t think of anything else but the thieves for several days.

Still, seeing “Dónde Están Los Ladrones?” was such a success story, this album’s history should serve as inspiration for all of us. One X user said that every time their “computer crashes” and they lose their work, they remember Shakira making her “best album” after the robbery. Shakira, the queen of taking lemons and making lemonade:

Every time my computer crashes, causing me to lose all the hours of work l put in on a chapter, I just think about how Shakira had a suitcase full of songs stolen and went on to write, “¿Donde están los Ladrones?” What I still think is her best album. — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 30, 2022

Even more, fans see the 1997 robbery as a blessing in disguise for Shakira. One wrote, it was the “one of the best strokes of luck in life”:

de las mejores suertes de la vida fue el día que a shakira le robaron el bolso en el dorado y con él todo su material, y emilio stefan le insistió a que escribiera nuevas canciones y de ahí salió la obra maestra que es el álbum dónde están los ladrones? — georgi está estudiando (@georgiisat) January 16, 2023

Shakira at the time, though? Well, before knowing she would go on to write hits like “Ojos Así,” she said she was ready to sell her car just to get her stolen songs back.

.@shakira’s legendary album, Dónde Están Los Ladrones, was release 23 years ago today.



Written and produced by Shakira, the album topped Billboard’s Latin Albums Chart, won two Latin Grammys and positioned her as a star with the potential to transcend cultural borders. pic.twitter.com/UFVWGEeKwJ — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) September 29, 2021

Really, though… where are the ladrones?

So, who are all those songs in the album about?

And now, a whole other part of the history of Shakira’s fourth studio album — who inspired her to write love ballads like “Moscas en la Casa”? And even more poignant, who was she thinking of when penning angry, rock-tinged tracks like “Si Te Vas,” which tells the story of her lover leaving her for another woman?

Well, the love songs in “Dónde Están Los Ladrones” may have been about Puerto Rican telenovela actor Osvaldo Ríos. In fact, according to author Ximena Diego, the two dated in 1996. At the time, Ríos was 36 years old, and Shakira was just 19 — meaning he was almost twice her age.

Se dice que Shakira se inspiró en su ruptura con Osvaldo Ríos para componer 'Si Te Vas', 'Moscas en la casa' y en especial 'Sombra de ti', ya que durante una presentación la cantante declaró: "esta canción nació a las 4 a.m. en un estudio, con la luz apagada y el corazón roto". pic.twitter.com/X0LlOppj6J — Leonel Pérez (@leonelperez_) February 4, 2021

An even darker note to this story is that a jury found Ríos guilty in 2003 for beating former girlfriend Daisy Annette Santiago. Authorities charged Ríos under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, with his accuser saying “This has been a long struggle.” Shockingly, the abuse reportedly took place in 1996, the same year he may have dated Shakira.

An unearthed video of one of Shakira’s concerts shows her telling her audience that “Sombra de Ti” was born after heartbreak.

“This song was born at 4 AM in a recording studio with the lights off and a broken heart.”

Estas son las fotos inéditas de @shakira y Osvaldo Ríos en Premio Lo Nuestro 1997. https://t.co/1hOKLiWAPZ pic.twitter.com/ogKnitU8vH — elgordoylaflaca (@ElGordoyLaFlaca) January 26, 2018

Ríos spoke about his former relationship with Shakira on “La Casa De Los Famosos 2” last year. He stated, “Yes, we were a couple for almost a year.”

“It was beautiful. One of the most beautiful souls I have ever met in my life. A talent.”

Hablando de Shakira que fue su novia de Osvaldo Rios pic.twitter.com/MbvQ50RtaO — 🇵🇷@lebiram🇵🇷❤️🧡💜🙏🙌† (@lebiram34980787) May 11, 2022

“That was when she made the album ‘Donde Están Los Ladrones,'” he added. “I have a few songs there.” What.

“It was formal, going to see her mother, father, going to her house, accompanied by her brother,” Ríos explained. “We planned on marrying and everything, we even saw houses.”

“She had to fly, [the breakup] was the best thing that happened to her.” He also noted that while he wasn’t “faithful” in that time of his life, he was loyal to Shakira.

