Prince Royce Reflects on Last Arena Concert Before COVID-19 Shutdown: See the Photos

It’s officially been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency in the U.S. Prince Royce was one of the artists to put on a final arena concert before all major live events in the country were canceled. Here’s a look back at that concert.

Prince Royce and Billie Eilish played the last arena shows.

Who’s down to come to the sound checks again? 😘❤️ #PrinceRoyceLive pic.twitter.com/Nl1d7dvVF3 — Prince Royce (@PrinceRoyce) March 12, 2021

Rolling Stone identified Prince Royce, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Lauren Dangle as the artists to host the last large-scale shows in the U.S. on March 12, 2020. A day later, President Donald Trump declared the Coronavirus a “national emergency.” All live entertainment was suspended soon after as each state put in place stay-at-home orders.

Prince Royce was the very start of his Alter Ego tour supporting his double-album of the same name. The first show kicked off on March 4 in Seattle. For his sixth concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, the Dominican-American pop star had the choice to cancel it like the rest of his tour or go on with the show. He opted for the latter as one last hurrah that culminated with the 10th anniversary of his music career.

A year later, Royce reflected on that final show and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hace un año exactamente en The Forum les canté en concierto por última vez sin saber que estaríamos distanciados por tanto tiempo. No saben cuanto los extraño!!!! Tengo fe que si seguimos cuidándonos muy pronto volveremos a estar cerquita cantando y disfrutando! pic.twitter.com/lLk08oK8dV — Prince Royce (@PrinceRoyce) March 12, 2021

Exactly a year after that final show, Prince Royce reflected on the ongoing pandemic on Instagram. He also shared a few photos from the concert at The Forum. In one of them, Royce is blowing an air kiss to his adoring fans.

“Exactly a year ago at The Forum I sang to them in concert for the last time without knowing that we would be distanced for so long,” he wrote in Spanish. “They don’t know how much I miss them!!!!!! I have faith that if we continue to take care of ourselves, very soon we will be singing and having fun together again.”

Prince Royce also released a behind-the-scenes video of that final show.

Aquí les comparto imágenes de ese show del 12 de marzo de 2020. Postea las tuyas si estuviste ahí con #PrinceRoyceLive pic.twitter.com/88yShbNbsw — Prince Royce (@PrinceRoyce) March 12, 2021

“A year later we continue the fight against the pandemic, but each day we’re more closer to be able to hug each other again and to sing live to you,” he continued. “See you very soon.”

There are more photos of the show exclusively here.

Prince Royce was also kind enough to share a few more photos of The Forum show with mitú. All photo credits to Emilio Sanchez.

Bachateando with his fellow Dominicana DaniLeigh.

Bringing sexy back.

A rose for you.

With his fanbase, las Roycenaticas (and the Roycenaticos in there, too).

This boy is on fire.

