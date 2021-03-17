Latidomusic

Prince Royce Reflects on Last Arena Concert Before COVID-19 Shutdown: See the Photos

By March 17, 2021 at 10:09 am
EMILIO SANCHEZ

It’s officially been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency in the U.S. Prince Royce was one of the artists to put on a final arena concert before all major live events in the country were canceled. Here’s a look back at that concert.

Prince Royce and Billie Eilish played the last arena shows.

Rolling Stone identified Prince Royce, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Lauren Dangle as the artists to host the last large-scale shows in the U.S. on March 12, 2020. A day later, President Donald Trump declared the Coronavirus a “national emergency.” All live entertainment was suspended soon after as each state put in place stay-at-home orders.

Prince Royce was the very start of his Alter Ego tour supporting his double-album of the same name. The first show kicked off on March 4 in Seattle. For his sixth concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, the Dominican-American pop star had the choice to cancel it like the rest of his tour or go on with the show. He opted for the latter as one last hurrah that culminated with the 10th anniversary of his music career.

A year later, Royce reflected on that final show and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exactly a year after that final show, Prince Royce reflected on the ongoing pandemic on Instagram. He also shared a few photos from the concert at The Forum. In one of them, Royce is blowing an air kiss to his adoring fans.  

“Exactly a year ago at The Forum I sang to them in concert for the last time without knowing that we would be distanced for so long,” he wrote in Spanish. “They don’t know how much I miss them!!!!!! I have faith that if we continue to take care of ourselves, very soon we will be singing and having fun together again.”

Prince Royce also released a behind-the-scenes video of that final show.

“A year later we continue the fight against the pandemic, but each day we’re more closer to be able to hug each other again and to sing live to you,” he continued. “See you very soon.”

There are more photos of the show exclusively here.

Prince Royce was also kind enough to share a few more photos of The Forum show with mitú. All photo credits to Emilio Sanchez.

Bachateando with his fellow Dominicana DaniLeigh.

Bringing sexy back.

A rose for you.

With his fanbase, las Roycenaticas (and the Roycenaticos in there, too).

This boy is on fire.

Hey DJ! There’s a CNCO Livestream Concert Coming in May

Hey DJ! There’s a CNCO Livestream Concert Coming in May

By March 11, 2021 at 3:17 pm
AARON SNAIDERMAN

Latin boyband CNCO announced big news for their fans this week. The guys are putting on a livestream concert in May.

The livestream show will include songs from the band’s Déjà Vu album.

CNCO: Déjà Vu Global Streaming will be happening on May 14. Members Joel Pimentel, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, Zabdiel de Jesús, and Richard Camacho will be performing songs from their latest album Déjà Vu, a collection of covers of Latin music classics from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s.

There are music videos for every song on Déjà Vu and they’re still being rolled out. Most recently, CNCO released the visuals for their covers of Christian Castro’s “Por Amarte Así” and Sin Bandera’s “Entra En Mi Vida.” In the former, the guys sing the Castro hit in the middle of the woods while in the latter, they’re serving Sin Bandera with more sensual vibes.

CNCO is putting on their livestream concert with OCESA. The show will be available worldwide, so their fans can enjoy the music from a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are now available here. There’s also a Zoom and Greet option where can chat meet the guys over Zoom and be treated to an extra three acoustic songs.

CNCO’s greatest hits will also be in the setlist.

Not only will they perform songs from Déjà Vu, but the guys will also be singing their greatest hits. Hopefully among those CNCO classics will be “Reggaeton Lento,” “Hey DJ,” and “Se Vuelve Loca.” Even their recent sexy and grown singles like “Honey Boo” with Natti Natasha and “Beso” could be great ones to perform.

At last month’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards, CNCO was joined by Ricardo Montaner for their surprise performance of “Tan Enamorados.” They’re strangely not nominated at April’s Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Group or Duo, a category the group has dominated in the past.

CNCOconcert

Alert La Familia! There’s a Marc Anthony Livestream Concert Coming in April

Alert La Familia! There’s a Marc Anthony Livestream Concert Coming in April

By March 4, 2021 at 12:21 pm
MAGNUS STUDIOS / LIVE AND LOUD

Marc Anthony will be putting on a live stream concert for his fans in April. The Nuyorican icon announced the news this week about his upcoming show Marc Anthony: One Night Only.

Anthony wants to entertain his fans from a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Life has changed us…undoubtedly,” Anthony said in a statement. “But music is still a tethering wire for us all. It allows us to continue maintaining the illusion, love, and joy alive. And although for safety reasons we cannot be face-to-face yet, I am sure this concert will create an incredible magic that will allow me to connect with my audience, wherever they are, and with all those who need a touch of my music to move forward, to maintain the passion for life.”

With hits like “Vivir Mi Vida” and the ’90s classic “I Need to Know,” there will be a lot more than “moving forward” going on during a Marc Anthony show. The salsa music giant will definitely have our parents, tías, and abuelas getting down to his songs in the living room. We’ll be up in the mix too.

Don’t miss it because the show will be “One Night Only.”

Marc Anthony: One Night Only will be live-streamed worldwide on April 17. The concert will be directed by Grammy Award-winning director Carlos Perez, who shot the music videos for “Despacito” and “Vivir Mi Vida.” Magnus Studios is producing the live stream event.

“At Magnus Studios, we have set out to create unique content and entertainment experiences for worldwide audiences,” said Felipe Pimiento, Magnus COO and head of Magnus Studios, in a statement. “Music is in our DNA and this will mark the first of many music content productions in our production pipeline. We couldn’t be prouder than starting with our own, Marc Anthony, to set the stage for what’s to come.”

Fans can buy tickets now to Marc Anthony: One Night Only at his official website here. Anthony made history back in September when his 3.0 album became the first salsa LP to be certified Diamante in the U.S.

concertMarc Anthony