Farruko Has ‘Retired’ and Will Now Be Preaching at Concerts: ‘I Am Fulfilling My Commitments to God’

Reggaetonero Farruko made headlines this Friday when he surprised concert-goers in Miami by apologizing for the lyrics to his hit song “Pepas,” and dedicated a large portion of his concert to preaching about God.

Farruko becoming a Christian preacher was definitely not on my 2022 bingo card — Juan Carlos 🇨🇺 (@platanoyazucar) February 13, 2022

I really won’t ever hear Pepas live because Farruko found God and changed it into a church song pic.twitter.com/jFqZNQ2sOP — C-3PO (@Ceeepm) February 13, 2022

The singer of “Pepas,” a song that encourages the use of drugs, told fans he didn’t feel proud of the song lyrics, saying “God only knows how much danger I caused to His children.”

He continued to apologize, saying he cried every night after the hit song was released because he felt empty. He then told his fans that he was not quitting but had an encounter with God that made him come down to earth.

But not all concertgoers and fans were on board with this new side of Farruko.

One attendee called the concert “trash” and demanded a refund on Twitter. Another Instagram user commented: “we paid to see Farru not Carlos whatever his name is preaching about god.”

Farruko, who was born Carlos Efrén Reyes Rosado, responded by saying, “Farru retired and it’s just Carlos now. Send me your info and we’ll give you a refund with blessings of love via PayPal, crypto, or seller and if you accept Christ he’ll pay you back with blessings and love.”

Last nights Farruko’s concert in Miami was trash. How is he gonna come take our money and not perform to the capacity everyone went to go see him in.



1. He said he’s cried every night last year for having a #1 song with such a negative meaning. #farruko — K G (@kgil25) February 12, 2022

The comment prompted Farruko to post a screenshot to Instagram where he promised to send a refund to those who wanted one, stating that he would still preach at his concerts even if only one person attended.

He then referred his next concert in Fort Myers as a “culto,” the Spanish word for a sermon, and said that if people wanted to see other artists they can, but he is just fulfilling his commitment to God.

💖 The whole arena was in tears. It was so powerful. Every message came from the soul. Every message took guts to talk about. He wanted us to learn from his mistakes. He wanted us to be a better version. I support this new farruko! https://t.co/A7tmQwjvYj — 🦩✨💕Sparklyshoes💕✨🦩 (@TatianaPrainito) February 12, 2022

Farruko apologized for all his songs and is turning his life into God, that’s amazing. — kim ♊︎ (@kimxalejandra) February 14, 2022

But the reactions weren’t all negative.

One Twitter user reposted a video of the concert saying “The whole arena was in tears. It was so powerful. Every message came from the soul. Every message took guts to talk about.”

Other reggaetoneros showed their support on Instagram with De La Ghetto commenting “Amen Brother. We’re here for you whatever you need,” and Baby Rasta commenting “It doesn’t matter what path you choose, you have families of colleagues who will support you.”

But Farruko isn’t the first reggaetonero to make a break with his past lyrics and turn to religion. Puerto Rican reggaetoneros Héctor el Father and Vico C have had similar transitions that changed their music and career trajectories.

Despite the criticism, it seems Farruko is moving forward with the remainder of his “La 167” tour with stops in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

But many fans are left wondering how recent events might change the content of the music created by the singer, who is known for suggestive songs like “Krippy Kush” and “La Cartera.” It seems we’ll find out soon enough.

