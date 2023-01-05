Daddy Yankee And His Wife Of Almost 30 Years Were Once High School Sweethearts

Music

“King of Reggaeton” Daddy Yankee, made waves for his recent Instagram post, and it has nothing to do with retirement. Although the 45-year-old “Despacito” star usually keeps his personal life under wraps, he posted a loving Instagram tribute to his longtime wife Mireddys González that gave fans goosebumps. Why? The video details the couple’s 28-year love story, starting in high school while living in the same Puerto Rican barrio.

All about Daddy Yankee and Mireddys’ beginnings

Daddy Yankee, then better known as Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, met Mireddys in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico while living in the Villa Kennedy Housing Project. The two were high school sweethearts, and Mireddys was no doubt already the “jefa” to his “jefe.”

Daddy Yankee’s oldest daughter Yamilet Ayala González was born in 1994 when Daddy Yankee was just 17. While Yamilet was born just one year before he tied the knot with Mireddys, doubts surround her birth. As reported by some outlets, many fans believe Yamilet is the daughter of another woman prior to marrying Mireddys.

Nothing has been said to the contrary, including an Instagram post where the singer reportedly thanked his “good wife” for the support in making Yamilet an “exemplary woman.”

The singer and Mireddys share two subsequent children, Jesaaelys, 26, and Jeremy, 24. Jesaaelys is a prominent social media influencer, while Jeremy is a music producer.

The two have famously kept quiet about their marriage

Apart from his children, Daddy Yankee is notoriously private about his love story. While we know he and Mireddys are high school sweethearts almost going on 30 years of marriage, the couple rarely make public appearances together. In fact, many fans reacted in disbelief when Mireddys didn’t attend the Latin AMAs in 2018 when her husband received the Icon Award.

The singer’s wife responded, “I’m where I am supposed to be because the star is Daddy Yankee. I feel happy watching him shine from my place.”

She has also brushed off questions and judgement surrounding their marriage in the past. She once explained, “It’s a relationship, not a community project.”

Today, Daddy Yankee always calls Mireddys his “jefa,” and it’s easy to see why. She travels the world with him on tour, inspires her million-plus followers on IG, is a doting mom to their kids, and even reportedly serves as CEO of El Cartel Records.

Mireddys was there for the star since before fame

The “Con Calma” star once told People en Español, “The most beautiful thing I have in my life is my family, without a doubt.”

He continued, “My wife and kids are my treasure, the reason I work day after day to make sure they have a better life.”

The singer also once told Telemundo’s “Detras De La Fama” that Mireddys has stuck by his side since day one. “She was there in the moments no one believed in me… for what I am, for my essence.”

For example, his wife stuck by him when someone shot him in the leg at 17, risking amputation. At the time, the singer was set on being a professional player, and the shot changed his destiny— with Mireddys alongside him, of course. If that’s not a love story, then we don’t know what is!

Mientras Daddy Yankee y Mireddys sigan juntos, yo seguiré confiando en el amor 💓 pic.twitter.com/ATlK1ulMGF — Daddy Yankee Updates (@cyca_yankee) June 3, 2022

Daddy Yankee’s recent IG tribute details just how much Mireddys means to him, where he describes her as his “loyal companion.”

The singer says, “Thank you for your love and comprehension… Thank you for being my best friend when I fell.” He continued, “Thank you for faithfully waiting for me when I had to travel to find bread for all of us.”

He thanked Mireddys for her “patience and tolerance,” as he went from an “adolescent” to “a man.”

On a deeply emotional note, he thanked the barrio where he met his future wife “from poverty,” because he “found his true riches” there. The “Gasolina” star noted how he is in fact “the lucky one,” calling Mireddys a “diamond.”

