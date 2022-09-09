Bad Bunny Invites Family Members of Uvalde Victims to Concert — With Private Suite, Dinner, Gifts

Music

While Bad Bunny is often referred to as “El Conejo Malo,” a recent heartwarming gesture proves the reggaetonero is anything but “malo.” The “Callaíta” singer invited the families of the Uvalde victims to his epic concert in San Antonio for his “World’s Hottest Tour,” setting them up in a private suite, including dinner and tons of merch.

The “Callaíta” singer has been vocal about real-world issues in the past, such as when he wore a t-shirt for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that read: “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt.” Referring to the murder of trans woman Alexa Negrón Luciano in Puerto Rico, many applauded the gesture — and noted how apt Bad Bunny is at using his meteoric exposure for the common good.

Fast forward to today, and the Uvalde community is just settling into the new school year — an experience that is surely unimaginably scary and devastating in equal measure. With comfort dogs brought in to greet the students at school to help them through, many people continue to think about ways to help the community at large. Of course, “El Conejo Malo” decided to step in doing what he does best!

Ten @K9ComfortDogs teams from 11 states have arrived in Uvalde ahead of the first day of school. The comfort dogs will be on 8 campuses visiting students for the first three weeks of the school year. pic.twitter.com/sUPOGKCtxA — Sarah Acosta (@SarahAcosta) September 6, 2022

Steven Garcia and Jennifer Lugo, the parents of nine-year-old Uvalde victim Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia, took to Facebook to talk about how Bad Bunny personally invited them to his concert — and just how awesome the experience was. Garcia started off by posting photos of the tickets, captioning the post with, “Thank you Mr Bunny, Bad Bunny for bringing us out we are all beyond excited to see you tonight.”

A later Facebook post showed the couple happily posing from their secluded suite at the concert, smiling wide as they looked out into the crowd with a perfect view of the stage. Garcia wrote that it was their “first time ever in a suite” and that the invitation included dinner and “gifts,” including fun pins and a beer cozy.

Garcia later described how he now understands “why people pay so much” for private suites at concerts, explaining how they had access to their own buffet, bar, and private bathrooms. Zeroing in on how grateful he is to the “Tarot” rapper, the father wrote: “I can’t stop thanking this man enough for bringing us out to a whole new way of experiencing a live show… tonight our beautiful Ellie sits in with us to experience with us!!!! I love you baby!!!! Tonight we #LiveLikeEllie.” He finished his message with the very powerful, “Uvalde is in the HOUSE 🏡!!!”

Even more emotional? The father brought along a necklace with Ellie’s face on it, making sure to take her with them wherever they go.

While Garcia and Lugo clearly had an unforgettable time at the concert, it seems like Bad Bunny also extended the favor to the other Uvalde victims’ families as well. Garcia wrote in a separate Facebook post, “Our amazing friend Bad Bunny & Live Nation actually treated us and all the families victims and survivors!!! We were all blessed with an experience of a life time.”

Petition for Bad Bunny to become “El Conejo Bueno” now until further notice.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com