Mexican-American Attorney Taylor M. Tieman On Her Budget-Friendly Legal Services
Wanting to change the buttoned-up image of lawyers everywhere, Taylor M. Tieman, Esq., usually shows up to work in athleisure. The Latina prefers to keep a commonly tense and intimidating environment comfortable and welcoming for all.
Tieman is a business and trademark attorney based in Los Angeles who helps her clients protect their livelihoods. Her passion is representing and mentoring BIPOC and female-owned businesses, which led her to launch her own. The Legalmiga® Membership provides legal services that are affordable and clear-cut in language.
“My goal was to show that legal support can be both effective and welcoming, challenging negative perceptions about attorneys,” said Tieman.
The skilled lawyer and Jefa spoke to mitú about her career, her now four-year-old business, and how her Latina heritage empowers her.
Coming up with Legalmiga
Tieman earned her degree in communications from the University of Pennsylvania in 2011. She obtained her Juris Doctor from Southwestern University School of Law four years later. While she was there, Tieman presided over the school’s Latino Law Student Association.
She became the first lawyer in her family, working in consumer protection for law firms in LA. She took a leap of faith and started her own virtual firm. Her days are now spent drafting trademark applications and reviewing contracts while working on podcasts, copyright, and business formation.
She founded the Legalmiga® Membership and later The Legalmiga Library®, a resource hub for entrepreneurs. Leading by example, Tieman’s business is a friendly way for small business owners to get legal support.
The membership includes round-the-clock support from Tieman, while the library offers independent help, including contract templates, guides, self-study courses, and more.
Breaking into the unknown
According to the American Bar Association, 5.8% of all lawyers are Hispanic, while 18.5% of the country’s population is Hispanic. Although the lack of representation can be challenging to move past, Tieman uses the need for Latinx attorneys as motivation to get past the hard days.
She transitioned from a job that didn’t require her to bring over clients to being the only one responsible for it, adding “so much pressure.” Becoming a first-time business owner and establishing trust was a daunting opportunity. However, Tieman lives by the words, “Prepare for the worst, hope for the best.”
“Despite these challenges, passion for helping small businesses drove me to overcome fears and succeed,” said Tieman.
As of today, she’s spoken at many panels and events, including mitú’s recent Legal 101 For Business Owners workshop. She’s also a member of the Latina Lawyers Bar Association and the Mexican-American Bar Association. Additionally, she mentors underrepresented law students through the Legal Education Access Pipeline fellowship program.
Legally Latina
For Tieman, her culture and heritage are the beating heart of her business. It gives her the empathy to connect effectively with and understand her clients. Their needs and dreams are deeply significant for not just them but their families and customers.
Also, she can quell any worries about the process and provide personalized guidance and support. “I connect with their values and aspirations, which helps foster trust and build strong relationships,” added Tieman.
For Latinas dreaming about starting their own small business, Tieman’s biggest piece of advice will help you start with a clear head: “Go in as well-researched and read as you possibly can be,” she said. “Because many of us didn’t grow up just learning and understanding how to run a business.”
Figuring out what sets you apart and researching your market and target audience is the best starting point. From there, aspiring entrepreneurs can build networks and seek mentorship and resources tailored for Latinas. Don’t forget to ask for help when needed!
“Embrace your cultural heritage,” said Tieman. “It can be a powerful asset in connecting with customers and shaping your business’ identity.”
Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com