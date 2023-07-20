Mexican-American Attorney Taylor M. Tieman On Her Budget-Friendly Legal Services

Fierce

Wanting to change the buttoned-up image of lawyers everywhere, Taylor M. Tieman, Esq., usually shows up to work in athleisure. The Latina prefers to keep a commonly tense and intimidating environment comfortable and welcoming for all.

Tieman is a business and trademark attorney based in Los Angeles who helps her clients protect their livelihoods. Her passion is representing and mentoring BIPOC and female-owned businesses, which led her to launch her own. The Legalmiga® Membership provides legal services that are affordable and clear-cut in language.

Loading the player...

“My goal was to show that legal support can be both effective and welcoming, challenging negative perceptions about attorneys,” said Tieman.

The skilled lawyer and Jefa spoke to mitú about her career, her now four-year-old business, and how her Latina heritage empowers her.

Coming up with Legalmiga

Tieman earned her degree in communications from the University of Pennsylvania in 2011. She obtained her Juris Doctor from Southwestern University School of Law four years later. While she was there, Tieman presided over the school’s Latino Law Student Association.

She became the first lawyer in her family, working in consumer protection for law firms in LA. She took a leap of faith and started her own virtual firm. Her days are now spent drafting trademark applications and reviewing contracts while working on podcasts, copyright, and business formation.

She founded the Legalmiga® Membership and later The Legalmiga Library®, a resource hub for entrepreneurs. Leading by example, Tieman’s business is a friendly way for small business owners to get legal support.

The membership includes round-the-clock support from Tieman, while the library offers independent help, including contract templates, guides, self-study courses, and more.

Breaking into the unknown

According to the American Bar Association, 5.8% of all lawyers are Hispanic, while 18.5% of the country’s population is Hispanic. Although the lack of representation can be challenging to move past, Tieman uses the need for Latinx attorneys as motivation to get past the hard days.

She transitioned from a job that didn’t require her to bring over clients to being the only one responsible for it, adding “so much pressure.” Becoming a first-time business owner and establishing trust was a daunting opportunity. However, Tieman lives by the words, “Prepare for the worst, hope for the best.”

“Despite these challenges, passion for helping small businesses drove me to overcome fears and succeed,” said Tieman.

As of today, she’s spoken at many panels and events, including mitú’s recent Legal 101 For Business Owners workshop. She’s also a member of the Latina Lawyers Bar Association and the Mexican-American Bar Association. Additionally, she mentors underrepresented law students through the Legal Education Access Pipeline fellowship program.

@legalmiga What a FIERCE start to summer! 🔥✨ I never thought educational workshops would become one of the most fulfilling parts of being a lawyer (they don’t teach this stuff in law school! 🤓) but the impact we can create through these is powerful. Many of you are always super thankful when we wrap, but I’m just really proud when y’all show up to learn about the non-sexy sides of biz on a weeknight. 📚 When you show up and learn, you’re strengthening your business’ foundations for the future. Thank you so much @FIERCE for reviving this event and trusting me to bring the legal heat 🥵. A special thanks to Karina who saw my humble ask for a partner to help host this event – without you this wouldn’t have happened! Also the entire FIERCE team (Vanessa, Wendy, Karmen, Kim, Alicia, Jasmine + the rest of the team that helped put this together) I so appreciate all your hard work and coordination to put this together in a matter of weeks. Super impressive. I know Mitu Studios will continue to create more magic in the future. 🪄 And thank you to @Los Angelitos Bakery who made the cutest FIERCE pink conchas and @Curated Spread who served the most darling charcuterie to nibble on! Seeing current clients, IG friends and new faces in the crowd was so fun. (TY @Estrellita ♥️✨ for the gorgeous flowers!!) I couldn’t do these events without help from amazing teams like FIERCE and support from the community! Y’all sold this thing out in 8 hours and needless to say it was a superb start to summer. 😎 Also, shoutout to Kristhle and @GSTQ for gifting the FIRE fit. I am so obsessed with this brand (also Latina-owned! @Dany Garcia) and wearing GSTQ pieces allows me to show up feeling confident AF – icing on the cake. 🍰 Want to see us at more events like this? Let me know! Y’all know speaking is something I’m still working on mastering but I’ll continue doing it as long as y’all keep showing up! 😘 Utility Set: GSTQ Purse: @renttherunway Location: @we are mitu Studios Conchas: Los Angelitos Bakery Charcuterie: Curated Spread Flowers: Cafecito Con Estrellita Glam: BonitasbySara ♬ BRENT MORGAN What Dreams Are Made Of – Brent Morgan

Legally Latina

For Tieman, her culture and heritage are the beating heart of her business. It gives her the empathy to connect effectively with and understand her clients. Their needs and dreams are deeply significant for not just them but their families and customers.

Also, she can quell any worries about the process and provide personalized guidance and support. “I connect with their values and aspirations, which helps foster trust and build strong relationships,” added Tieman.

Used with permission from Taylor M. Tieman

For Latinas dreaming about starting their own small business, Tieman’s biggest piece of advice will help you start with a clear head: “Go in as well-researched and read as you possibly can be,” she said. “Because many of us didn’t grow up just learning and understanding how to run a business.”

Figuring out what sets you apart and researching your market and target audience is the best starting point. From there, aspiring entrepreneurs can build networks and seek mentorship and resources tailored for Latinas. Don’t forget to ask for help when needed!

“Embrace your cultural heritage,” said Tieman. “It can be a powerful asset in connecting with customers and shaping your business’ identity.”

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com