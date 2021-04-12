Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Embraces Natural Body Hair In Beautiful Selfie With Mom

Grooming habits should be a matter of personal choice, but thanks to generations of the patriarchy telling women how they should look, what they should wear, and how they should take care of their bodies, that isn’t always the case. Thankfully, more and more brave women are embracing their natural beauty and that includes their own body hair.
Lourdes Leon showing off her natural arm pit hair is the normalization of body hair we all need.
Whether it’s on the red carpet or in a photo with her mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon has a relationship with her body hair we can all admire. For instance, he two posed for a rare selfie on April 10, and Leon’s natural look moved us another step closer to normalizing visible body hair.
The sweet image is captioned: “Like Pieces of your Heart Walking around outside of you #lola.”
‘Lola’ is the nickname of Madonna’s eldest child, whom she shares with Cuban personal trainer-actor Carlos Leon.
The fashion icon’s post has received more than 440,000 ‘likes’ with many fans praising her daughter’s decision to embrace her natural body hair – with comments including “two beautiful, strong women” and “beautiful mother with her gorgeous daughter.”
Leon has never been shy about embracing her natural beauty.
Her mother has pushed beauty boundaries for decades, so it makes sense the 24-year-old model would choose to do the same. In November 2018, Lourdes generated headlines when she showed off her unshaved armpits and legs on the red carpet at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Gala, just weeks after she turned heads for the same reason on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week.
Earlier this year, in February, she also showed off a glimpse of armpit hair in a new fashion campaign for Marc Jacobs.
It seems that Lourdes may even have been inspired by her famous mom when it comes to ditching the razor. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2010, the singer said: “Going to high school, I saw how popular girls had to behave to get the boys. I knew I couldn’t fit into that.
“So I decided to do the opposite. I refused to wear makeup, to have a hairstyle. I refused to shave. I had hairy armpits.”
There’s no doubt that SNL has been the stage of some pretty groundbreaking performances and fashion moments. This past weekend was no different. While appearing as the late-night show’s musical guest the 37-year-old rapper of Mexican-American descent wore outfits a la late Nirvana rocker, Kurt Cobain.
Kid Cudi’s made a pretty big retro fashion statement for his Saturday Night Live musical performances this weekend.
For his first performance, which featured his song “Tequila Shots,” Cudi wore a t-shirt featuring the image of a late SNL cast member Chris Farley. Farley died in 1997 at age 33 from an overdose of cocaine and morphine. Over the shirt, Cudi wore a green cardigan, which many Twitter users were quick to note resembled one Kurt Cobain wore.
Cobain died by suicide in 1994.
During his performance of “Sad People,” Kid Cudi changed into a floral dress, which he confirmed in a tweet was in honor of Cobain.
Cudi’s took place on the same week of the anniversary of Cobain’s death, which occured on April 5.
“Virgil [Abloh] designed the dress for me,” Kid Cudi explained about the dress. “I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man-made a masterpiece.”
Cudi also shared that he intends to collaborate with Abloh on his fashion label Off-White. The dress will be included.
As a Latina, the process of growing into a woman is so unique. Our madres, tías, abuelitas, and primas all gave us advice about the important stuff, whether that be beauty, boys, or schoolwork. As we live we experience different moments, and those moments are timeless, regardless of age. Sure, we may grow from a niña to a mujer, but the emotions we experience are universal. And the amazing thing about fragrances is that they can perfectly encapsulate how you’re feeling in the moment: whether that’s girly and flirtatious, sexy and bold, timid and mellow, or elegant and sophisticated.
Here at mitú, we asked our FIERCE staffers what perfumes best reflect the different, timeless scents of Latinahood. Here’s what they told us.
Cuando te Sientes Sexy Scents
This is for those times that you feel free, independent, and a little bit mischievous. Contrary to popular belief, youth is a state of mind rather than a life phase. These scents are for mujeres who like to keep things light and flirty. Here are the scents that our FIERCE staffers recommended for when you’re feeling fun and flirty.
This perfume is the epitome of flirty fun. The floral rose and peonies mixed with the white musk smell are effortlessly flirty. I always make sure to spritz this on myself when I’m trying to impress a date. – Alex C.
This scent transports me to the nights when my girls and I go out dancing and completely let our hair down. The mix of citrus and white florals starts with sweet, spicy, and bold, but calms down to a softer, warm, clean scent. Whenever I wear it, I feel confident, sexy, and feminine. – Cristal M.
Poderosa Scents
Once in a while, you want to wear a scent that helps you make an entrance. You feel strong and powerful while also feeling deeply connected to your femininity. You want a scent that makes you feel authoritative, focused, and confident. Here are the scents that our staffers recommended for when you’re feeling bold and powerful.
This exotic, citrusy smell turns everyone’s head when I walk in the room–I always get tons of compliments. It also makes me feel confident and empowered because of its spicy, bold smell. Whenever I spray some on in the morning, I know I will be making money moves the rest of the day. – Tati R.
This perfume smells like a woman who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it. I love how it almost has a unisex smell–it’s not too feminine or too masculine. It’s definitely the type of scent for someone who doesn’t love overly sweet or fruity smells–like me! – Monica A.
This scent is warm, musky, and modern. It’s definitely not your abuelita’s flowery perfume! I love how crisp and unique this scent is–wearing it makes you stand out from the pack. Whenever I wear it to work, someone always compliments me and asks me what scent I’m wearing – Yeni P.
Feeling Myself Desde La Sala Scents
As a Latina, you probably have a lot of expectations put on you. It’s no secret that women are expected to put everyone’s needs before their own. Sometimes you might want to buck expectations and march to the beat of your own drum. These scents are for when the joyful, playful side of you takes over.
I love this perfume! The white musk and cedarwood blend with the orange blossom to make a distinctly fruity, feminine scent. It’s the perfect balance between warm and playful. And as an added bonus, its ingredients are consciously sourced. – Steph R.
This perfume is so light and pure that I’m instantly in a good mood as soon as I put it on. Jasmine is one of my favorite scents, and this perfume balances the smell of jasmine with berries so neither scent becomes too overpowering. –Isabella P.
This perfume is sexy, light, and playful. It’s light and feminine without knocking you over the head with the gardenia notes. Melts into your skin and beautifully lasts through the day! – Jessica R.
Comadre Brunch and Beach Escape Scents
Comadre brunch and beach escape scents are perfect for the days when you’re feeling bright and energetic. But they’re also great for when you’re feeling overwhelmed and daydream of escaping the chaos for a bit. These scents are perfect for a much-needed pick-me-up.
This scent is perfect for the hectic mornings where I just want to take a vacation–even for 15 minutes. This perfume is ocean breeze, salt air, and summer vacation memories in a bottle. All I have to do is close my eyes, smell this fragrance, and I’m instantly relaxed. It’s a must-have for busy mamas. – Ashley C.
As soon as I spray this fragrance on me, I feel refreshed, energized, and ready to take on the day. The notes of green apple, cedar, and white rose remind me of a villa in the South of Italy. The scent is sunny, fresh, and bright. The perfect pick-me-up. -Eva R.
Pura Elegancia Scents
These scents are for when you’re not trying to prove yourself to anyone–you know who you are and you’re comfortable in your skin. You feel confident, powerful, and mature. But, don’t get it twisted–you still know how to have a good time. Here are the scents that FIERCE staffers recommended.
This perfume is the essence of sophistication. As soon as I spritz some on, I feel like I’d be right at home at a fancy garden party or a gallery opening. The jasmine and rose stands out immediately, and the longer I wear it, the more the notes of patchouli and vanilla peek through. It lasts so long and smells better and better the longer I wear it! – Yami H.
This perfume is fresh, sexy, and sophisticated. I love white floral scents, and this perfume combines notes of lavender, orange blossom and white tea accord. My husband says this is his favorite fragrance, so I always make sure to wear it out on date night. – Andrea P.
As the FIERCE ladies mentioned above, the scents we choose to wear should reflect how we feel in the moment. Every woman contains multitudes and shouldn’t limit herself to a specific box. You can be bold and sexy, while also being regal and powerful. You can be playful and bubbly, while also being smart and strong. And you should feel free to express these sides of yourself with abandon. Go ahead–express yourself.