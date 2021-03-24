Entertainment

TikTok And Netflix Celebrate 'Tiger King' Anniversary With Drag Queen Musical

By March 24, 2021 at 1:53 pm
Netflix / Twitter

It was over a year ago when Tiger King was unleashed upon all of our quiet, unsuspecting “two-week” quarantines. Little did we know at the time that the now hit TV show would be just one of many that we binged watch over the course of our new normal.

To celebrate the show’s one year anniversary, Netflix is spoiling all of us with even more Tiger King content, in the best way possible. They’re throwing a bunch of drag queens into the mix. They will bring us a live TikTok drag-queen musical adaptation starring RuPaul’s Drag Race alums. And the Internet is gagging!

Netflix is giving new life to the hit TV show Tiger King in the best way possible!

In honor of the one-year anniversary of the documentary series that took a far more innocent pre-Covid world by storm, Netflix is upping the ridiculous to an even more extreme level.

While based on true events, Tiger King captured our imaginations by its larger-than-life real characters, over-the-top (again real) storylines and insane twists and turns. So who better to bring such a bold and brash story to life again than some of the world’s most popular drag queens?!

In what may be the most ridiculous announcement of the new year, Vulture was first to report the anniversary announcement of a live staged production of the docuseries’ story, or at least something related to it.

Honestly, they’ve got one of the queens taking on the role of “The Tiger,” so we don’t really know what to expect. Except that we full expect it to be glorious.

The drag queen cast is full of talent and won’t disappoint.

“The Tiger Queens: The Tiger King Musical Live” is being described as a TikTok musical and stars “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums in all of its key roles — did we mention the tiger? — including Willam as Joe Exotic, Kim Chi as Carole Baskin and Heidi N. Closet taking on what has to be the hardest role, “The Tiger.”

But we suspect the reigning Miss Congeniality, from the most recent cycle of the long-running competition series, will be just purrific in the role. Willam was ousted from Season 4, but has gone on to actual acting gigs on projects as big as “A Star Is Born.” Chi made it to finalist on Season 8.

“Tiger Queens” will stream live on Netflix’s TikTok account on Sunday, March 28, so you have a few days left to mentally prepare yourself.

'Yes Day' Is the Number One Movie on Netflix and It Features a Mixed Latino Family

Entertainment

'Yes Day' Is the Number One Movie on Netflix and It Features a Mixed Latino Family

By March 16, 2021 at 3:58 pm
BY  | March 16, 2021 AT 3:58 pm
Courtesy Netflix

Representation for Latinos in Hollywood has a long way to go. Only 4.5% of the main characters in TV and movies are Latino, even though Latinos make up 18% of the U.S. population. And movies featuring a mixed Latino family? That almost never happens.

And when projects do focus on Latinos, the stories often focus on negative stereotypes, like drug trafficking and illegal immigration. But Netflix’s new movie, “Yes Day” takes a different approach to portraying modern-day Latino life.

“Yes Day” features a mixed Latino family in which one parent is Venezuelan and the other is white. The father is played by Édgar Ramírez and the mother is played by Jennifer Garner.

“Yes Day” is a lighthearted family film that tells the story of Allison and Carlos Torres as they commit to saying “yes” to their children (within reason) for a full 24 hours. Also, Jenna Ortega plays the eldest daughter, Katie. Since it’s premiere on March 12th, the film has been No.1 on Netflix’s top ten list.

Viewers are drawn to “Yes Day” because it is a positive, heartwarming piece of entertainment. While so many of us stuck at home, stressed and anxious about the state of the world, there’s something comforting about escaping it all for a while by watching a movie with the family.

Viewers are also praising “Yes Day” for their approach to portraying multicultural families. In short, the movie shows that the Torres family is just like any other family in America.

“Yes Day” doesn’t hit the audience over the head with the fact that the family is a multicultural, mixed Latino family. There are no grand speeches or traumatizing events. Instead, the family just is. They slip in and out of Spanish, eat arepas and pabellón, and go about their daily lives. “Yes Day” is a reflection of what the modern American family really looks like.

The movie’s director, Puerto Rican filmmaker Miguel Arteta, talked to NBC News about his vision for the film. “Like here’s a family, he’s Venezuelan, the kids grew up in Los Angeles, and they’re just a multicultural family, and we don’t have to really say much about it.”

He continued: “I think we live in a time where, why don’t we just show the world what the world looks like.”

Director Miguel Arteta said that the choice to make a positive family film with a mixed Latino family was a deliberate one.

“You do need those movies that talk about our struggles, and how difficult it is for Latinos in the United States,” Arteta said. “But also, you need movies that simply represent how this country looks, you don’t have to necessarily even speak about it.”

And according to Arteta, Jennifer Garner was stoked to be a part of his vision. “When we were discussing writing the script, I said to Jennifer, ‘would you be open to the idea of the husband being Latino?’ and it was the fastest yes that I have ever heard,” he said.

Arteta expressed that having the chance to have creative freedom over the casting process was a dream come true. “I’ve never had a chance to cast a mixed family like that before,” he revealed. “And I’ve been making movies for 20 years.”

Edgar Ramirez interracial families Jenna Ortega Netflix

Here's What We Know So Far About The 'Rebelde' Reboot Coming To Netflix

Entertainment

Here's What We Know So Far About The 'Rebelde' Reboot Coming To Netflix

By March 8, 2021 at 8:52 am
BY  | March 8, 2021 AT 8:52 am
contodonetflix / Instagram

Nostalgia has a way of taking us right back to who we were when we saw and heard some of our favorite things. “Rebelde” is definitely one of the top nostalgic moments in most Latino childhoods. Well, get ready because Netflix is bringing “Rebelde” back so you can dive back into the stories that will forever hold a special place in your heart.

“Rebelde” is coming back and this is definitely not a drill.

After years of being off the air, the historic and iconic show “Rebelde” is back and people cannot wait. The original cast has been good at keeping our love for them alive as they toured and created music. Most recently, RBD, the surviving band of original Rebelde members, dropped a new single to make the pandemic a little more tolerable.

We already know who is reprising their role in the reboot.

Celina Ferrer, played by Estefanía Villarreal, is coming back as the principal of the school. The official announcement letter was signed by the Elite Way School alumna.

“EWS is renowned for the excellence of its illustrious student body, young people ready to dazzle the world. In these halls, we have shaped icons who have gone on to entertain millions with their talent, and our classrooms have turned students into stars, ready for the big stage,” reads the letter. “Today, our Board of Directors is proud to present the next generation of young people who will become part of our prestigious institution in the upcoming 2022 school year. We welcome our future students Azul Guatia, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lixeth Selene, Alejandro Puente, and Giovanna Grigio, who have been selected from an impressive list of applicants. The new students will start wearing the EWS uniform during orientation, which will start on March 1 of this year, thus preparing themselves for the upcoming 2022 school year at this institution, always committed to educating the leaders of tomorrow.”

Here’s a quick look at the new class.

Azul Guaita

Guaita is best known for her impressive TikTok account. She also starred in telenovelas ‘Mi marrido tiene familia” and “Soltero con hijas.” The 19-year-old Mexican actress has garnered more than 2 million followers on TikTok.

Sergio Mayer Mori

Mayer Mori is son of Mexican actor and producer Sergio Mayer and Uruguayan-born Mexican actress, model, producer and writer Bárbara Mori Ochoa. The young actor was in “Un padre no tan padre” in 2016.

Andrea Chaparro

Andrea is the daughter of famed Mexican actor Omar Chapparo. Hopefully the actress brings her unapologetic grunge vibes to the set in her role.

Jeronimo Cantillo

Cantillo is best known for his role in Verdad Oculta and Los Morales as well as his reggaeton music. The actor is bringing his award nominated acting chops and musical stylings to the highly anticipated Netflix reboot.

Franco Masini

Masini is one of the biggest names attached to the new “Rebelde” reboot. With several projects under his belt and more than 1 million Instagram followers, Masini is definitely bringing a large following to the Netflix show.

Lizeth Selene

Selene has made a name for herself as a musician and model. It is pretty impressive that her first acting job is going to be as part of the newest Rebelde class.

Alejandro Puente

Puente is an actor, writer, and director with a lot of success in Mexico. He is best known for his role as Todd Anderson in the Mexican stage adaptation of “Dead Poets Society.” He also stars in “El Club,” a crime drama television show in Mexico.

Giovanna Grigio

Grigio comes to the Elite Way School with 6 million Instagram followers and a lot of experience. The Brazilian actress has starred in several television shows and movies and will definitely bring some strong talent to the show.

Mexico Netflix Rebelde telenovela television