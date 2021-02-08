These Were The Best And Worst Commercials From This Year’s Super Bowl

Entertainment

Yesterday marked the 55th Super Bowl – a match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But you’d be forgiven for not knowing that since so many people only turn in for the half time show or the inventive, hilarious, and occasionally bizarre TV commercials.

Thanks to what many pundits are calling a pretty boring football game and a mediocre half time performance, the commercials really seem to be the highlight of this year’s big game. So let’s take a look at some of the best and some of the worst from Super Bowl LV.

Best: Amazon Alexa

PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan stars in the 60-second spot for Amazon, in which he voices — and embodies — Alexa. An executive imagines what it would be like to request favors from the virtual assistant — like adding things to her grocery list, reading her a sexy audiobook in the bathtub, or dimming the lights — if it took the shape of Jordan. The answer? Delightfully distracting.

Worst: NFL “Inspire Change”

The ad itself is inspiring, featuring quotes from former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson’s Hall of Fame speech, played over images of civil rights protests and a graphic noting that the NFL is giving $250 million to fight systemic racism. But the league still hasn’t apologized or publicly made amends with Colin Kaepernick, the onetime San Francisco 49ers quarterback whose kneeling during the National Anthem starting in 2016 to call attention to police brutality ignited a huge controversy.

Best: Cheetos

That ’70s Show costars and real-life married couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reunited on screen for Cheetos. In the Crunch Pop Mix spot, the Black Swan actress refuses to admit that she’s been snacking on Kutcher’s Cheetos, and a number of hilarious encounters ensue, complete with a Shaggy cameo and mini “Wasn’t Me” performance.

Worst: Squarespace “5-9”

OK…I love Dolly Parton. But this commercial just didn’t hit the mark. Dolly and Squarespace retooled her upbeat hit about surviving the workday, “9-to-5,” into a chirpy take on the depressing reality of modern workplaces. It’s a trippy tribute to those who use the website-building company Squarespace to promote the side business they really care about when the clock strikes 5 p.m. on their soul-crushing day job.

Best: Uber Eats

For an Uber Eats spot, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised their roles as Wayne and Garth, respectively, from Wayne’s World, the 1992 comedy film based on a Saturday Night Live sketch. And it wouldn’t be 2021 without a Cardi B cameo.

Worst: Robin Hood Trading App

Yup, the stock trading app that helped fuel the takedown of Wall Street hedge funds over investments in GameStop has a curiously timed Super Bowl ad encouraging average folks to get into the stock market. But Robinhood is also under fire for blocking those average folks from making many of those trades.

Best: State Farm with Drake

“Stand-ins don’t have lines,” Drake is asked to understand in this ad. Why is it so funny to see him in a signature red State Farm polo?

Best: Logitech

Nothing will ever beat Lil Nas X’s “Cool Ranch” commercial from last year, but this Logitech ad—in which he wears a truly smashing pink pajama set—is a close second.

Best: Budweiser Covid-19 Donation

Okay, it isn’t technically a traditional ad, but it’s powerful nonetheless; this year, Budweiser decided to sit out the Super Bowl ad race altogether, and instead donated the money that the company would have spent to COVID-19 vaccination awareness. Coke and Pepsi did the same, and we’re better off for it.

