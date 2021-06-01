Things That Matter

USPS Driver Goes Viral For His Epic TikTok Clap Back Against Awful ‘Karen’

By June 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm

Few things are as satisfying as watching someone clap back at a ‘Karen.’ And in a recent TikTok video that has gone viral, we get to see a USPS driver shutdown a pushy ‘Karen’ who demands he give her her mail as she slams on his window during his lunch break.

Many on social media applauded the man for keeping to his lunch break and not giving the ‘Karen’ the satisfaction of getting a reaction. A caption for the video sets the scene: “When she wants her mail but it’s your lunch break.”

Viral TikTok video shows USPS driver keeping his calm as a ‘Karen’ tries to harass him.

A TikToker who goes by @bowtiedev on the platform, uploaded the thoroughly satisfying Karen video on Friday and has already gone viral, racking up more than 3.4 million likes. In the video, we see Dev who works as a driver for the U.S. Postal Service, sitting casually in his vehicle.

We then see a woman approach Dev, while he’s chilling on his lunch break. She has all the classic qualifications for ‘Karen’ status, complete with sunglasses and a permanently angry look. She knocks several times, before throwing her hands up in frustration and walking away. Dev never looks in her direction and simply continues to enjoy his drink and mouth along to the music.

A second upload replaces the music with original sound that lets us hear just how much of a ‘Karen’, ‘Karen’ really is.

In the second version of the video, we get to here the original sound which includes the screaming and yelling of the so-called ‘Karen.’ She can be heard shouting “hello” through the window, despite the fact that Dev is clearly not working at the moment. After several “hellos” go unanswered, the woman asks: “Can I get my mail? You’ve been sitting here for 30 minutes.”

When Dev continues to ignore her very existence, Karen slams her fist against the window several more times before muttering a classic Karen phrase as she walks away: “I’m calling your supervisor.”

Reaction to the video has been overwhelmingly positive.

Anyone and everyone deserves a lunch break of at least 30 minutes, and those on social media clearly were taking Dev’s side, with pretty much everyone applauding Dev for refusing to work during his break.

In fact, many people encouraged Dev to make her wait longer. “I would sit an extra minute and then drive away/deliver later if I could,” one commenter wrote. “You deserve every minute of that break. Get far from that person. Stay safe!”

Dev’s ability to keep calm and carry on also served as inspiration for a number of people, both on TikTok and Reddit, where the video eventually spread. People shared their desire to “be this unbothered” in their daily existence.

“I aspire to be this chill,” Reddit user TanisSnow wrote.

What makes this Karen video so unique, is that it seems to have an actual happy ending. The very next day after Dev uploaded the original video, he followed up up with a new video to his TikTok. He uploaded a video showing the two embracing outside of a white picket fence. A caption for the video notes that “a day later she respected his lunch and got her mail.”

BY  | May 24, 2021 AT 2:19 pm
via Getty Images

There’s no telling what Gen Zers will become obsessed with next. At one point it was Tide pods. Then it was the silhouette challenge. But now, teens on TikTok have taken their newest obsession to quite a macabre place: the Menendez murders.

Seemingly out of the blue, a faction of TikTok users have become obsessed with the Menendez murders, the infamous 1989 case in which Erik and Lyle Menendez killed their wealthy parents.

@menendezsupporterrr

•part 1• #leslieabramson #90s #erikmenendez #lylemenendez #menendezbrothers #justice

♬ Stand up – Zeda

But unlike the obsessed fans of cold-blooded killers like Chris Watts or Richard Ramirez, fans of the Menendezes mostly believe the brothers killed their parents. However, they insist that Erik and Lyle Menendez killed their parents in retaliation to years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. The Menendez brothers are now serving life sentences without parole for the 1989 murder of their parents.

“They didn’t do it for money,” said 16-year-old Menendez-stan Jazmine Shah to Fox 11. “[Or] because they hated their parents. They wanted the abuse to stop.”

Back in the day, the trial of the Cuban-American Menendez brothers captured the attention of the nation and became a media sensation.

@mendezsbrothers

His so amazing!😌#fyp #foryouforyou #foryoupage #foryou #menendezbrothers #menendez #menendezsupporter #fypシ #erik #lyle #erikmenendez #lylemenendez

♬ original sound – erik.lyle.menendez

The crime was incredibly unusual. It was uncommon for siblings to murder their parents together. Not to mention, the boys had a lot of privilege and were extremely wealthy.

What was even more scandalous was the Menendez brothers’ defense. They claimed that they had been tortured by years of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents, José and Kitty, Menéndez. Back in the early ’90s, topics like sexual abuse and incest weren’t as openly discussed as they are now. But in a post-#MeToo world, Americans have more empathy for abuse victims.

The Menendez brothers TikTok fans call themselves “Menendez Defenders and Guardians.” They have a large and active presence on various social media platforms. The TikTok videos, however, have the most engagement.

@sapherism

I just know it’s gonna happen soon I can feel it #justiceforthemenendezbrothers #viral #HAIRFOODHYPE #xyzbca #freethemenendezbrothers #justice #fypシ

♬ original sound – Freethemenendezbrothers

There are TikTok accounts with names like “FreeMenendezBrothers.com“, “BrothersMenendez.Justice,” and “MenendezSupporterrr“. All of these accounts have hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of likes and views. The Menendez supporters wants the brothers’ sentences to be commuted. The Menendez brothers TikTok fans want their charges downgraded from homicide to manslaughter.

While the sudden interest in a murder trial from the ’90s is confusing to some, others saw it coming. It’s a trend born out of a wave of ’90s nostalgia that is taking Gen Z by storm. “It’s a lot of kids going back, watching Court TV, seeing how everything was portrayed, but looking at it with a fresh set of eyes and a different set of values,” New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz to 20/20.

As for the Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are both in jail at the R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, they have apparently heard of their newfound support.

Erik sent a message on YouTube thanking his “fans” for their support. As for his supporters, they’re hoping they can get justice for the brothers. “The brothers were depicted as greedy sociopaths who killed their parents for inheritance but then, I watched the trial,” said Shah. “It was so hard to ignore that there were those other things going on in that family and there was so much corroboration of the abuse.”

BY  | May 4, 2021 AT 1:40 pm
Padre Cheke / Instagram

A Mexican priest has turned to social media to meet young people where they are – on TikTok. He’s using the popular social media app to help “bring young people closer to God” and him becoming an actual influencer in the process is just a coincidence. But a very successful one at that.

Known as Padre Cheke, the priest from Puebla already has nearly one million followers on TikTok and has gained millions of likes on his videos. So just what does a Catholic priest upload to TikTok?

Padre Cheke is a massive hit on TikTok for uploading religious content.

Ezequiel Padilla is “Padre Cheke,” a Catholic priest and rector of the Chapel of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and San Cayetano in Puebla. He is also a new star of TikTok. He currently has almost 700,000 followers and 3.2 million likes on his platform.

Padre Cheke has become famous for using TikTok trends and using them to give religious messages to his followers and anyone who comes across his videos.

With the onset of the pandemic and confinement, Father Cheke decided to implement new strategies to keep people from turning away from religion. After returning to Mexico following a formation meeting in Italy, the priest became interested in this platform.  “In those days was that I downloaded the application, because I saw some stories on social networks and from there I started to make TikToks. I did not know how but little by little I was learning,” said the TikToker.

At 48 years old, the priest pointed out that when he noticed that one of his videos went viral and went from 60 followers to 10,000 followers in a very short time, he understood the power of social media.

Ezequiel feels that religion is not at odds with daily life and he uses TikTok to share that message.

@padrecheke

Resurrección #religioso #viral #Cristo #cheketokers #pascua #padrecheke #sacerdote

♬ sonido original – ♥️♠️Kriss Morales♦️♣️

Father Cheke does it all for TikTok. He dances, sings and interprets his videos with a lot of ease. He also lip synchs to dubbed videos, follows trendy choreography and viral songs, sometimes alone and sometimes with members of his congregation.

I mean who wouldn’t love a padre doing TikTok?!

@padrecheke

No toy negro no #Teatino #fry #cheketokers #padrecheke #sacerdote #comedy #YoSoyCreador #viral

♬ original sound – Jessid Murillo M.

Due to the great impact of social media, he has become a viral character and even has his own hashtag,#ChekeTokers, which has already been and will probably continue to trend throughout Mexico and, if he has his way, around the world.

