The Incredible Story of the Only Mexican Passenger Aboard the Titanic Is Going Viral on TikTok

Many of us have watched the famous 1997 film “Titanic” and know the true story of the ship sinking quite well. While we’re still wondering why Rose didn’t just scoot over and give Jack space on the door so he wouldn’t drown, we just found out about a whole new side to the real-life tragedy. Largely erased in recorded history, the story of the only Mexican passenger aboard the RMS Titanic is giving us goosebumps.

TikTok user @fernandacortesx shared a video with her followers that is blowing our minds right about now.

In it, she explains that a man named Manuel Uruchurtu Ramírez was the only Mexican national on the Titanic, having been born in Hermosillo in the state of Sonora on June 27, 1872.

The son of a Captain, he studied law in Mexico City at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, where he met his wife Gertrudis Caraza y Landero. They had seven children together, and he started his own law practice.

Ramírez was a man of high social standing, and was well-known in Mexico City on a cultural and political level. As @fernandacortesx explains it, by 1912, the 39-year-old decided to visit family friends in France — specifically military strategist General Ramón Corral.

Once it was time to go back home to Mexico, Ramírez booked a ticket on another ship. However, Corral’s son-in-law Guillermo Obregón had booked a first-class ticket on the RMS Titanic and convinced Ramírez to switch tickets with him.

The Mexican lawyer obliged, and even sent his mother a postcard talking about the Titanic before boarding.

Mexican Lawyer, Manuel Uruchurtu Ramírez just boarded the Titanic. He can’t wait to see his Wife, Mom and 7 kids. He’s excited to get back home. April 10th, 1912. #Titanic pic.twitter.com/AH1HSBKXFj — East L.A. News (@EASTLA_NEWS) April 10, 2021

On April 15, 1912, the Titanic began to sink — and Ramírez was given a seat on Lifeboat 11 that could have saved his life. However, in “a last act of chivalry,” he gave up his seat to a 29-year-old woman named Elizabeth Nye who had a second-class ticket. Nye survived, telling family and friends about the man who saved her life. Meanwhile, Ramírez’s body was never recovered.

Since Mexicans is trending: Here is the only Mexican passenger on the Titanic, Manuel Uruchurtu Ramírez from Hermosillo, Sonora Mexico.



Here is Manuel pictured with his wife on his Wedding day. Manuel died leaving his wife and 7 children behind. pic.twitter.com/0UWPt1YJQS — East L.A. News (@EASTLA_NEWS) June 8, 2021

According to sources, Nye told Ramírez about her husband and child waiting for her back home, and he agreed to give up his lifeboat seat to her as long as she visited his wife in Mexico.

There’s no doubt Manuel Uruchurtu Ramírez was a hero, and we’re so glad user @fernandacortesx is shedding light on an incredible story largely lost to time.

Mr Manuel Uruchurtu Ramírez was a Mexican, 39 year old lawyer and politician. He embarked in Cherbourg on Wednesday 10th April 1912, on 1st class. His body was never recovered. He is known to be the only passenger of his nationality lost in the disaster. pic.twitter.com/qTbT5sAXZh — WikiVictorian (@wikivictorian) April 17, 2021

