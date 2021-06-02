Things That Matter

California Teen Fights Off Bear To Save Her Dogs And Dog Parents All Over Can Relate

By June 2, 2021 at 1:01 pm
David McNew/Getty Images

A wild video has gone viral showing a California teen literally pushing a giant black bear off a wall to protect her family’s dogs. It’s a move that many of us proud and loving dog parents would probably make in the same situation but it underscores just how dangerous the situation was for both the dogs and the teen.

Hailey Morinico made a split-second decision to step in and save her dogs from a potential bear attack.

Security footage from a California home shows the incredible interaction between the 17-year-old girl and a very protective mother bear who ventured into Morinico’s backyard. The mama bear enters along a wall with cubs in tow which obviously set off the family’s dogs, who began barking and lunging at the bear family. Of course, the mama bear gets upset and starts swatting with her bear claws at the large dog and the three smaller ones who had joined in on the confrontation.

Fearing for her dogs’ safety, Morinico joined the fray after hearing the frantic barking. She can be seen running toward the bear and shoving the animal in a response she said was the result of pure instinct to protect her dogs, in a statement to NBC News.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s a bear and it is taking my dog. It is lifting it up off the ground,’” Hailey said. “In that split second, I decided to push the bear, like it was nothing, apparently. “I pick up my other dog and I scram.”

Though it’s something that many pet parents would probably do in the same situation, Morinico advises people not to do the same.

Although she escaped relatively unscathed, suffering a sprained finger and scraped knee, she wouldn’t advise anyone to follow her example. “Do not push bears and do not get close to bears,” she told KCAL-TV. “You do not want to get unlucky. I just happened to come out unscathed.”

And wildlife experts agree. Although human-bear encounters are relatively rare, an encounter and quickly turn deadly. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has a list of tips and general guidelines to follow regarding bear encounters.

USPS Driver Goes Viral For His Epic TikTok Clap Back Against Awful 'Karen'

USPS Driver Goes Viral For His Epic TikTok Clap Back Against Awful 'Karen'

By June 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm
June 1, 2021

Few things are as satisfying as watching someone clap back at a ‘Karen.’ And in a recent TikTok video that has gone viral, we get to see a USPS driver shutdown a pushy ‘Karen’ who demands he give her her mail as she slams on his window during his lunch break.

Many on social media applauded the man for keeping to his lunch break and not giving the ‘Karen’ the satisfaction of getting a reaction. A caption for the video sets the scene: “When she wants her mail but it’s your lunch break.”

Viral TikTok video shows USPS driver keeping his calm as a ‘Karen’ tries to harass him.

A TikToker who goes by @bowtiedev on the platform, uploaded the thoroughly satisfying Karen video on Friday and has already gone viral, racking up more than 3.4 million likes. In the video, we see Dev who works as a driver for the U.S. Postal Service, sitting casually in his vehicle.

We then see a woman approach Dev, while he’s chilling on his lunch break. She has all the classic qualifications for ‘Karen’ status, complete with sunglasses and a permanently angry look. She knocks several times, before throwing her hands up in frustration and walking away. Dev never looks in her direction and simply continues to enjoy his drink and mouth along to the music.

A second upload replaces the music with original sound that lets us hear just how much of a ‘Karen’, ‘Karen’ really is.

In the second version of the video, we get to here the original sound which includes the screaming and yelling of the so-called ‘Karen.’ She can be heard shouting “hello” through the window, despite the fact that Dev is clearly not working at the moment. After several “hellos” go unanswered, the woman asks: “Can I get my mail? You’ve been sitting here for 30 minutes.”

When Dev continues to ignore her very existence, Karen slams her fist against the window several more times before muttering a classic Karen phrase as she walks away: “I’m calling your supervisor.”

Reaction to the video has been overwhelmingly positive.

Anyone and everyone deserves a lunch break of at least 30 minutes, and those on social media clearly were taking Dev’s side, with pretty much everyone applauding Dev for refusing to work during his break.

In fact, many people encouraged Dev to make her wait longer. “I would sit an extra minute and then drive away/deliver later if I could,” one commenter wrote. “You deserve every minute of that break. Get far from that person. Stay safe!”

Dev’s ability to keep calm and carry on also served as inspiration for a number of people, both on TikTok and Reddit, where the video eventually spread. People shared their desire to “be this unbothered” in their daily existence.

“I aspire to be this chill,” Reddit user TanisSnow wrote.

What makes this Karen video so unique, is that it seems to have an actual happy ending. The very next day after Dev uploaded the original video, he followed up up with a new video to his TikTok. He uploaded a video showing the two embracing outside of a white picket fence. A caption for the video notes that “a day later she respected his lunch and got her mail.”

Karens, TikTok, viral videos

Meet 'Padre Cheke,' The Mexican Priest Combining Religion And Tech On TikTok

Meet 'Padre Cheke,' The Mexican Priest Combining Religion And Tech On TikTok

By May 4, 2021 at 1:40 pm
May 4, 2021
Padre Cheke / Instagram

A Mexican priest has turned to social media to meet young people where they are – on TikTok. He’s using the popular social media app to help “bring young people closer to God” and him becoming an actual influencer in the process is just a coincidence. But a very successful one at that.

Known as Padre Cheke, the priest from Puebla already has nearly one million followers on TikTok and has gained millions of likes on his videos. So just what does a Catholic priest upload to TikTok?

Padre Cheke is a massive hit on TikTok for uploading religious content.

Ezequiel Padilla is “Padre Cheke,” a Catholic priest and rector of the Chapel of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and San Cayetano in Puebla. He is also a new star of TikTok. He currently has almost 700,000 followers and 3.2 million likes on his platform.

Padre Cheke has become famous for using TikTok trends and using them to give religious messages to his followers and anyone who comes across his videos.

With the onset of the pandemic and confinement, Father Cheke decided to implement new strategies to keep people from turning away from religion. After returning to Mexico following a formation meeting in Italy, the priest became interested in this platform.  “In those days was that I downloaded the application, because I saw some stories on social networks and from there I started to make TikToks. I did not know how but little by little I was learning,” said the TikToker.

At 48 years old, the priest pointed out that when he noticed that one of his videos went viral and went from 60 followers to 10,000 followers in a very short time, he understood the power of social media.

Ezequiel feels that religion is not at odds with daily life and he uses TikTok to share that message.

Father Cheke does it all for TikTok. He dances, sings and interprets his videos with a lot of ease. He also lip synchs to dubbed videos, follows trendy choreography and viral songs, sometimes alone and sometimes with members of his congregation.

I mean who wouldn’t love a padre doing TikTok?!

Due to the great impact of social media, he has become a viral character and even has his own hashtag,#ChekeTokers, which has already been and will probably continue to trend throughout Mexico and, if he has his way, around the world.

Catholicism, Influencer, religion, TikTok, viral videos