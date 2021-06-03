There’s A Massive Sinkhole In Mexico That Continues To Grow, Threatening To Swallow A Family’s Home

Sure the world we live in is crazy and there is so much going on all around us. There’s no doubt we live in unprecedented times. However, I’m sure that few of us live in fear of our home being swallowed by a giant sinkhole that continues to grow.
Unfortunately, that’s the reality for one family in Mexico’s Puebla state, who’s home is literally at the edge of a growing, water-filled sinkhole. Images of the giant sinkhole have gone viral around the world but the Sánchez Xalamihua family are focused on one thing: saving their home.
Giant sinkhole threatens to take a family’s home down with it.
The sinkhole first appeared on Saturday in Mexico’s Puebla state, but has since grown rapidly as it fills with bubbling water and threatens to destroy one family’s home.
The Sánchez Xalamihua family say they heard a loud crash on Saturday night and initially thought it was a clap of thunder. But the noise was in fact caused by the collapse of ground in a field near their rural home, about 12 miles northwest of Puebla city.
Heriberto Sanchez, originally from Veracruz, told reporters that the house could fall into the 20-meter-deep chasm and they will be left without a home. “We have nothing. We’re not from here. We have no relatives. We’re alone.”
The sinkhole, which was initially about 32 feet wide, grew to 100 feet across on Sunday and reached a diameter of 200 feet on Monday, according to authorities. It continued to expand on Tuesday as large chunks of earth broke away from its rim and now reaches more than 325 feet across, according to a report by Uno TV.
The sinkhole is generating massive headlines around the country and the world.
Government officials have evacuated the area and thankfully no one has been hurt. Beatriz Manrique, environmental secretary for the Mexico region, said “We think that it might be a combination of two factors: the softening of the field, the whole area was being cultivated, as well as the extraction of groundwater, which softens the subsoil.”
“It will grow until nature decides, when the water stops exerting pressure,” Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa told Uno TV. “The important thing now is public safety.”
Officials from public bodies including the national water commission will now carry out an investigation into what happened. This process includes soil studies, and could take up to 30 days.
What exactly is a sinkhole and how do they form?
According to the U.S. Geological Service, sinkholes form when ground can no longer support the land surface above it. There are many reasons this can happen and one of them includes groundwater extraction. As the water is extracted, rock and soil is eroded, leaving a giant void which the surface can collapse into.
For years, Mexican officials have complained about international brands appropriating patterns and designs distinctive to Mexico’s Indigenous communities. Just a few months ago, the Oaxaca Artisans Institute went after Australian clothing brand Zimmermann for allegedly copying designs of the Mazatec community.
But now, the government is getting involved as it asks several international retailers to explain why as private businesses they should be allowed to privatize and profit off of collective, cultural property.
Mexico’s Ministry of Culture wants answers from some of the world’s largest fashion retailers.
Several international brands, including Zara, Anthropologie, and Patowl, are being accused of cultural appropriation by Mexico’s Ministry of Culture. According to a statement, the culture minister, Alejandra Frausto, sent letters to the three companies, asking each for a “public explanation on what basis it could privatize collective property.”
According to the government, Zara (owned by Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer)used a pattern distinctive to the Indigenous Mixteca community of San Juan Colorado in the southern state of Oaxaca. Anthropologie, owned by URBN, used a design developed by the Indigenous Mixe community of Santa Maria Tlahuitoltepec, while Patowl copied a pattern from the Indigenous Zapoteco community in San Antonino Castillo Velasco, both in the state of Oaxaca.
The ministry added that the design “reflects ancestral symbols related to the environment, history and worldview of the community” and was similar to traditional huipil dresses which, it said, were part of the women’s identity and take at least a month to make.
However, according to Inditex, which replied in a statement sent to Reuters: “The design in question was in no way intentionally borrowed from or influenced by the artistry of the Mixtec people of Mexico.”
The issue of major brands profiting off of Indigenous designs has been a growing issue.
It was just in February that the Oaxaca Artisans Institute went after Australian clothing brand Zimmermann for allegedly copying designs of the Mazatec community. Zimmerman responded by pulling the offending item from store shelves. And in November 2020, French designer Isabel Marant offered her “most sincere apologies” after she was accused of copying a pattern created by the Purepecha community.
This isn’t even the first time that Zara has been accused of appropriating Indigenous Mexican designs. In 2018, social media users pointed out the similarity between a Zara jacket being sold for over $100, and the embroidery used by the women of Aguacatenango, Chiapas.
But this move by the government is different from previous attempts to protect Indigenous communities.
The letter, sent by the culture minister, goes on to say that “It is a principle of ethical consideration that, locally and globally, forces us to draw attention and discuss an urgent issue such as protecting the rights of Indigenous peoples who have historically been invisible.”
The government also included the entire text of the U.N. Charter to the International Labor Organization (ILO), which to some degree protects the authorship and artisanal work of Indigenous peoples. However, experts agree that this is a tricky legal field to enforce, due to the complexity involved in collective authorship and when it comes to claiming or establishing compensation for the damage.
Tequila is perhaps the iconic drink from Mexico (although mezcal has been making a BIG comeback for a few years now). Recently, Kendall Jenner released her own tequila line, 818. Even tech mogul Elon Musk is trying to get his controversial Teslaquila off the ground. But tequila is a creation of Mexican culture and there is nothing as delicious as Mexican-owned tequila.
In the end, it’s all well and good if their businesses create money and jobs in Tequila, Jalisco, where the ancient spirit is produced under Denomination of Origin.
But if you’re in the spirit to support Latino-owned businesses, here are a few Mexican-owned tequila brands. Some of them are the usual suspects (1800, Corralejo), while others are smaller, but just as exciting.
Just like tequila, but a bit different. Sotol Hacienda de Chihuahua is housed in a legendary hacienda. As the company, Sotol, states: “The Hacienda Tabalaopa, a family jewel since it’s establishment in 1881, has historically embraced Sotol as the spirit of the region”.
Sotol is a bit different to tequila. Distillers create sotol with agavacea variety termed “Dasylirion”. Dasylirion only grows in the Chihuahuan Desert of northern Mexico. This Mexican-owned tequila is an example of how the industry is diversifying, encompassing other regions of Mexico.
This beautiful bottle contains a premium tequila developed by a young Mexican entrepreneur. This relatively new Mexican-owned tequila brand is socially conscious and has programs to support agave growers in Jalisco. They source their agave azul from small growers, supporting the local farming industry. Additionally, tequila-lovers give this brand good reviews. It is bound to become a staple of hipster-bars worldwide.
This Mexican-owned tequila is as traditional as it comes: it has been operating since 1886 when it was founded by Don Delfino González. However, its owners have taken good care of the brand’s image, using a contemporary brand design that looks great on any bar shelf. Their crown jewel is the San Matias Cristal, which is clear and pure, distilling the floral notes to the nose and the palette that pure blue agave brings. It is the new face of an old distillery, so it brings together the new and the classic in interesting ways.
One of the most traditional brands around (we can totally picture Jorge Negrete or Pedro Infante drinking straight from the bottle while delivering a serenata). This Mexican-owned tequila is also the brainchild of Don Delfino González, who during the period that preceded the Mexican Revolution found the perfect conditions for growing agave azul and producing tequila in the Los Altos region of Jalisco. The red soil fields here are rich in iron and other minerals, which provides the perfect nourishment for the agave plants.
Tequilas del Señor manufactures this Mexican-owned tequila, a house that has more than 70 years of expertise. It is named after the indigenous woman, La Malinche, that according to the legend served as a translator for the conquistadores. For those who enjoy a clear taste, La Malinche is a good option. To the nose, it provides intense notes of baked agave with hints of mint and citrus. It is silky in the mouth with pleasant herbal notes and lovely acidity. It is great to drink by itself… perhaps after a few carnitas tacos.
Just look at this bottle! It would be envied by the most delicate whiskeys on the planet. The Mexican-owned tequila reposado (which basically means “rested”, as it has matured in oak barrels for years) variety has a smoky and deep flavor. A young tequila master named Armando Orozco Espinoza who comes from a long line of experts owns this house. Their mantra is: “passion, tradition, braveness, attitude, maturity, and youth.”
This Mexican-owned tequila brand falls in the super-premium category, so don’t expect to indulge in cheap margaritas with it. This relatively-new brand was years in the making. Tequila Don Sueños hired a tequila master to spot the perfect agave plants to create a distinctive flavor. The family that runs this business has been growing agave for more than four decades. The fields and factory are located in the “Golden Triangle” region in Los Altos (Highlands) of Jalisco.
The European market has given this young brand some traction. The reposado variety is a delight: deep, peppery flavors thanks to the eight months it spends in oak barrels. The family that owns Tequila 29 Two Nine apparently wants to disrupt the game.
One of the most widely sold tequilas, both in Mexico and overseas. It is manufactured in the Hacienda Corralejo in Guanajuato, which as become a tourist attraction in its own right. As stated by the company, “visitors can satisfy their curiosity and excitement about the processes used to make tequila. The atmosphere is a delight to both sight and smell, as exemplified by casks for aging tequila located in beautiful cellars and filled with a suggestive and captivating aroma that evokes the honey of cooked agave”. Sounds like a perfect holiday to us!
This is a luxury craft tequila owned by Mexican-Americans but manufactured the distiller Tequilera Las Juntas in Jalisco. It is made from 100 percent Blue Weber Agave grown in the region of Tequila. It has won multiple international awards.
A young, hip brand whose slogan is #takelifebystorm. It was created by Marco, a master distiller with over 40 years of experience. He says: “I’m really proud of what I’ve done throughout my career at some of the best brands, but there are always limitations when you work for someone else. Tromba represents everything I think great tequila can be.” Marco is joined by Rodrigo Cedano, a young apprentice who really strives to create a tequila that distinguishes itself from the dozens of options in the market. Guess where the name comes from? “Tromba gets its name from the intense rainstorms of the Jalisco highlands that nourish its famed agave plants. It also represents energy and rejuvenation that fuels the passion and purpose of its founders”.
It takes its name from the famous poisonous rattlesnake. This brand specializes in blends that infuse tequila with flavors such as honey and coffee. It is created in the town of Arandas, in the Jalisco highlands. This brand makes sure that the agave plants are used in a sustainable way, and use every part of the plant in the production process. They have some pretty good ideas for cocktails.
La Gritona recently went viral when people were trying to advertise Latina-owned Tequila brands. La Gritona is the definition of Latina-owned. Melly Barajas Cárdenas opened her own distillery, Raza Azteca, in Jalisco in 1999. But despite being one of the only female master distillers out there, that’s not the only thing that’s unique about her. She also only employs women in her distillery. As she told The New York Times: “From the girls in the agave fields to those who cook the agave, process the fermentation, it’s all women.”