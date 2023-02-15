Nadia Ferreira And Marc Anthony Expecting First Child

wearemitu

It looks like Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are more than serious about love. After celebrating their wedding shortly after getting together, the newlyweds announced to the public that they are expecting their first child.

In a post on Instagram, the model shared the husband and wife’s hands on their belly bump.

“Best Valentine’s gift ever,” Nadia Ferreira wrote. “Thank you, God, for such a blessing in our lives.”

In late January, the singer and model tied the knot at the Perez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, in the presence of friends and family.

After meeting in Paraguay in 2016, Anthony and Ferreira reunited in 2022 thanks to the Maestro Cares Foundation, co-founded by Anthony.

The couple announced they were getting married a few months into their relationship.

Although there was much speculation that the Anthony-Ferreira wedding would be rushed because of an unexpected pregnancy, the reality is that the couple has made it clear that they were eager to start a family.

“I feel very happy, very much in love,” Nadia Ferreira said before the wedding. “I’m living my best moment.”

“I imagine myself with many children, with a large family,” she concluded.

And it seems that life will fulfill her dreams.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com