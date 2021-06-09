Texas Mom Arrested After Posing As Her 13-Year-Old Daughter At School

Things That Matter

As teenagers, few of us wanted our parents to be hanging around our school where they might be seen by our friends and end up making us look uncool. Well, one mom took that situation to the next level when she spent the entire day at her daughter’s school, posing as a student. And not just any student – but as her 13-year-old daughter.

She says she did it as a ‘social experiment’ to demonstrate the need for increased school security. But police say she broke several laws in the process and was arrested once her secret was out.

Casey Garcia, 30, has been arrested by police for posing as her daughter to get into middle school.

Casey Garcia, a 30-year-old mom from El Paso, Texas, recorded herself posing as a teen student to test on-campus security of her daughter's school. She was later arrested.​ https://t.co/1VkrStKEQM pic.twitter.com/sikYBIuHss — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) June 8, 2021

Casey Garcia, a 30-year-old mother, was arrested after successfully posing as her 13-year-old daughter in middle school in what she called a “social experiment” to test campus security. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Garcia was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass and tampering with government records. She was also arrested on an unrelated traffic warrant.

Deputies had been notified by school officials of Garcia trespassing on school grounds and posing as a student. There were also several posts made on social media documenting her posing as a student, officials said. An investigation led to two warrants being issued for Garcia’s arrest.

In social media posts, Garcia says she was doing it to prove a point.

In a YouTube video titled, “Why I posed as my 13 year old daughter. A raw but real answer,” she says she dyed her hair and used skin tanner to pose as the girl. She also wore a yellow hoodie, glasses and a protective face mask as she walked around what appeared to be the hallways of a school.

The video showed her hanging out with other kids on campus, attending classes, and eating lunch. Towards the end of the video, Garcia said that she “finally got caught” and was turning herself in to the principal. Garcia said that a teacher only noticed that she wasn’t a student during the last period of the day. When the teacher confronted her about why was she posing as her daughter, Garcia said it was for a “social experiment” to show a lack of security at schools – especially concerning mass shootings.

“We need better security at our schools,” Garcia said. “This is what I tried to prove. I don’t mean to be curt, but I kind of feel like I proved it.” She added, “Are you more concerned that I, a parent, was sitting next to your child or do we really want to wait for the next person taking their second amendment right to the extreme?”

While Garcia apologized and acknowledged that her actions may be “weird” to some people, she claimed that the stunt was only to help shine a light on the vulnerability of students. “I did this to prove a point. I proved I could get through the public school system,” she said.

