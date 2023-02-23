Ex-Police Officer Miles Bryant Charged with Murder of Susana Morales

wearemitu

In the ongoing investigation into the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales, ex-Doraville County police officer Miles Bryant is now facing charges of kidnapping and murder from the Gwinnett County department.

Previously a person of interest, the Gwinnett County department now has information that “directly linked” him to the crime.

Authorities establish a timeline for Morales’ disappearance

Morales went missing in July 2022 while walking home. She initially texted her mother she was on the way home at 9:40 PM. However, Morales’ phone stopped pinging on her walk home between 10:21 and 10:26 PM. She never made it home, sending her family on a months-long search to track her down.

On February 6 of this year, a passerby discovered Morales’ remains roughly 20 miles away from her last known location. After searching the area, police discovered a firearm reported missing by Bryant on the night of her disappearance.

Georgia | Ex police officer Miles Bryant, now charged with kidnapping and murdering 16-year-old Susana Morales. pic.twitter.com/NvZHH9O3bB — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) February 22, 2023

Although the Doraville department first accused Bryant of covering up Morales’ death, they now believe he was directly responsible after monitoring his activities following his dismissal from the force. Authorities are considering that Bryant may have also raped Morales before killing her.

“What we do know is that she died at the hands of Miles Bryant,” said Gwinnett County Police Chief James McClure. As of now, there are no other suspects or persons of interest in the ongoing investigation.

The Morales family wants Bryant convicted of Susana’s death

Susana’s older sister, Jasmine, continues to ask for additional information online as she and her family cope with recent developments.

“That’s why I did a post for anybody with information to come forward, because all that can be used as evidence against him. He is the only one who knows what happened,” she said. The Morales family recently created a website to spread awareness and accept donations in Susana’s name.

Justice 4 Susana gives users a full rundown of the case, as well as resources to provide information to the authorities and make donations to the family. On their case details page, there is a list of demands written by the family.

Their demands are as follows:

A fair and transparent investigation from the Doraville County Police Department

All charges filed against Miles

Miles be convicted of first-degree murder

Acknowledgment that Title 35 of the Georgia Code was violated when the officers told the family to wait 48 hours before reporting Susana missing

Additionally, a position on Change.org seeking 2500 signatures hopes to bring more media attention to Susana’s case.

Another woman previously accused Bryant of stalking her

Prior to the kidnapping and murder charges, another woman accused Bryant of stalking her just weeks before Morales went missing. 21-year-old Elesha Bates said she first met Bryant in the fifth grade. Bates’ neighbor gave her Ring camera footage of him repeatedly attempting — successfully, at one point — to enter her home.

Former Doraville Officer Miles Bryant is charged w/ the murder and kidnapping of 16-year-old Susana Morales who was reported missing last summer. The ex officer was previously charged w/ concealing the teenager’s body. A protest for “Justice for Susana” is slated for Saturday. — Chamian Cruz 🔍 (@xchamian) February 22, 2023

“When my neighbor told me that she saw Miles come into our community and mess with my door when I wasn’t home, just trying to see if I was home messing with my doorknob and stuff. Once she showed me the video, it was all alarming,” she said to Fox 5.

Bryant reportedly became increasingly aggressive. Eventually, Bates reported him to his then-employer, the Doraville Police Department. The department conducted an internal investigation and reprimanded Bryant, at which point the disturbing behavior stopped.

The Doraville department then directed Bates to the Gwinnett County department for any future complaints. However, the Gwinnett County department says it has no idea why nobody followed up on Bates’ claims.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com