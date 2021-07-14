Miami’s Mayor Says The U.S. Should Consider Bombing Cuba In Wake Of Massive Protests

Things That Matter

As the protests across Cuba continue, many in the U.S. are hopeful that real change is possible on the island. But that change looks different depending on who you ask. Although most progressives would like to see the Biden administration return to the Obama-era detente with Cuba, relaxing some of the harshest restrictions Cubans on the island face – perhaps even lifting the decades old embargo – some Republicans have different ideas.

In an interview on Tuesday, Miami’s mayor Francis Suarez (a Republican) suggested that military strikes against the island’s regime should be considered by the Biden administration. Although, it’s worth noting that the U.S. has a very long record of several failed attempts to influence Cuban politics.

NEW: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says the U.S. should explore air strikes against Cuba, telling Fox News that “what should be contemplated right now is a coalition of potential military action in Cuba” similar to U.S. interventions in Panama and Yugoslavia. https://t.co/H32gV1qvF3 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 13, 2021

The mayor of Miami, Florida, has called on the US to consider military action to overthrow the Communist regime in Cuba — even if that means launching airstrikes. Francis Suarez — whose father was Miami’s first Cuban-born mayor — told Fox News on Tuesday that “what should be being contemplated right now is a coalition of potential military action in Cuba.”

When asked if he was calling for air strikes in Cuba, Suarez said, “What I’m suggesting is that option is one that has to be explored, and one that cannot be just simply discarded.” He later told the Miami Herald that he was expecting a call from the president — and planned to ask him to consider military intervention.

“It’s difficult for any elected official, Republican or Democrat, not to take the side of the Cuban people when they see images of people risking their lives, protesting in the streets,” he said of the mass demonstrations.

Suarez points to previous U.S. interventions in regimes around the world – including Latin America.

During the same interview with Fox News, Suarez highlighted previous U.S. military action in Panama, Kosovo and Pakistan, the latter of which “probably saved thousands” of lives by killing Osama bin Laden when President Biden was vice president.

However, it’s worth noting that the U.S. doesn’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to trying to influence Cuban politics. Between the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion and CIA-supported assassination attempts on Fidel Castro, the U.S. hasn’t had successful military or covert operations against Cuba’s Communist government.

Meanwhile, protesters in Miami took to the streets to support Cubans back on the island.

Read about my most Miami afternoon ever.



"We're going to Havana," he said. https://t.co/nvUzaZ1odr — Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) July 13, 2021

Since protests broke out in Cuba over the weekend, thousands have also taken to the streets of Florida, home to the largest U.S. population of Cuban Americans — closing down a number of major roads on Tuesday. Large groups gathered at busy Miami intersections chanting support for the Cubans. A few miles away, hundreds of supporters gathered for hours Tuesday evening at a park. The peaceful crowd waved flags and cheered on the efforts of island protesters.

In Miami, Cuban social media personalities posted Monday that they would make the 10-hour boat ride to Cuba to show support after rare street protests broke out over the weekend, the Miami Herald reported. The influencers said they would bring aid — and guns — and urged people in Miami to offer up their boats.

One group gathered Monday night at a marina and people brought cases of bottled water, flashlights and boxes of canned pasta, the newspaper reported.

