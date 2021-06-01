Things That Matter

As Election Day Nears, Mexico Faces Grim Reality As At Least 88 Candidates Have Been Killed

By June 1, 2021 at 12:13 pm
Marco Ugarte / AP / Getty Images

Shocking stories of political violence have long impacted Mexican society and the lead up to the 2021 elections are, unfortunately, no different. Since September last year, at least 88 candidates for political office have been murdered. They’re part of a group of at least 565 politicians or candidates that have been targeted by some sort of crime, according to Mexican consulting firm Etellekt Consultores.

There’s no doubt that the campaign season ahead of this weekend’s midterm elections have been particularly violent. And it’s happening at the midpoint of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s presidency, when the country is set to vote candidates for the 500-seat lower house of congress, pick governors in 15 of its 32 states and elect hundreds of mayors and local legislators. Many consider the election a referendum on President AMLO’s time in office and his party is expected to do well. But the widespread political violence is casting a dark shadow on the campaign season.

Mexico is seeing record political violence in lead up to this weekend’s midterm elections.

On many fronts, political campaigns don’t look too different in Mexico from the United States. TVs are flooded with campaign ads, billboards pop up all over the country, there are debates, rallies, and catchy slogans. But Mexico also faces a severe crisis rooted in political violence that threatens to derail the country’s march towards a healthy democracy.

Since September 2020, at least 88 politicians for candidates for office have been murdered. That makes it the second bloodiest election on record, after the presidential vote in 2018.

According to Etellekt, most of the victims were candidates for mayor from parties in opposition to the incumbents in those states. Their deaths have laid bare the deep-rooted ties between organized crime groups and the local officials who protect them.

“If you confront them, you get harassed or killed,” said Rubén Salazar, Etellekt director. “This is Mexican democracy at the local level. No one can run for office without the permission of the mayor and the local crime boss.”

The surge in violence comes at the midpoint in AMLO’s presidency.

Although violence has been spiraling out of control since former president Felipe Calderón launched a catastrophic war on drugs in 2006, AMLO’s new strategy of “abrazos no balazos” (hugs not bullets) is being tested. And violence is voter’s number one concern. A survey by El Financiero this month found two-thirds of people disagreed with AMLO’s handling of the problem, with just 18% approving.

President AMLO says he is addressing the root causes of crime, offering young people jobs and scholarships instead of confronting cartels directly. But critics say he, like past governments, has relied on the military instead of reforming state and local police forces in a country where officers earn around US $600 a month, and have to buy their own boots.

As far as the current wave of violence, AMLO says his government is providing protection for candidates. But he also accused the media of sensationalizing the murders to make his government look bad.

The violence is more pronounced at the local level – where cartels have more influence.

For cartels, local politics deliver better returns on their investments. Control of local mayors or police chiefs lead to more money in cartel pockets and buys them greater influence with the candidates they ‘support.’ Some gangs bankroll candidates outright, while ordering hit men to deal with the competition.

“Municipalities are the easiest point for organized crime to penetrate, but the consequences go way beyond the local orbit,” wrote columnist Sergio Sarmiento in the daily Reforma.

The politicians killed during the current electoral cycle constitute “the tip of the iceberg,” he wrote. “We don’t know how many more have been pressured or have had to accept demands from organized crime to keep on competing.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Here’s Why Mexico’s Feminists Are Now Considered The Country’s Political Opposition

Things That Matter

Here’s Why Mexico’s Feminists Are Now Considered The Country’s Political Opposition

By March 16, 2021 at 11:06 am
BY  | March 16, 2021 AT 11:06 am
CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images

For years now, Mexico has seen a burgeoning feminist coalition that is working to shine a light on the country’s severe record on women’s rights. However, since the presidency of Andres Manuel López Obradador (AMLO), that coalition has grown into a powerful movement that is pushing back against much of the dangerous rhetoric and policies of President AMLO. 

With AMLO’s continued support of a party official accused of rape and his denial of the widespread violence against women in his country, millions of women have had enough and are making their voices heard in opposition to the president and his misogynistic beliefs.

Women say that AMLO has made them public enemy number one.

For weeks now, the president – commonly known as Amlo – has faced mounting anger over a candidate for governor from his party who faces five accusations of sexual abuse, including rape. The disgust has spread to prominent women in the party, who last month called on its leadership to remove the candidate.

This feminist activism has become the country’s most powerful opposition voice against the popular president, a leftist who swept into office in 2018 promising to rid the country of its entrenched corruption and lead a social transformation.

While Amlo has appointed women to powerful posts, including much of his cabinet, his policies have failed to address the pervasive violence that kills more than 10 women a day and forces many more to live in fear.

AMLO has refused to stop supporting a party member accused of rape.

Despite the outrage, AMLO has refused to drop his support for the candidate and although the party has decided to reconsider his candidacy, he has not been barred from running for office with the same party. Given the movement’s focus on violence against women, the choice of Félix Salgado Macedonio to run for governor of Guerrero seemed almost a deliberate provocation.

In a letter to party leaders last month, 500 Morena supporters, including prominent female senators, wrote: “It is clear to us that in Morena there is no place for abusers” and called for Salgado Macedonio to be removed. But AMLO has repeatedly said that it is up to the people of Guerrero, where the candidate is popular, to decide.

And AMLO has repeatedly dismissed concerns of female activists.

Instead of acknowledging their concerns, he has suggested that women’s groups are being manipulated by his conservative enemies. He even cast doubt on the rising rates of domestic violence registered during the pandemic lockdown, suggesting that most emergency calls were fake.

“He has placed the feminist movement as public enemy No 1,” said Arussi Unda, the spokeswoman for Las Brujas del Mar, a feminist collective based in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz that organized a women’s strike a year ago after International Women’s Day.

“We are not asking for crazy things,” she said. “We’re asking that women get to work, that women aren’t killed and girls aren’t raped. It’s not insane, not eccentric, it’s human rights.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
AMLOMexico Violenceviolence against women

It’s No Surprise El Chapo’s Wife Is In Jail, Her TikTok Was A Look Inside #CartelLife

Things That Matter

It’s No Surprise El Chapo’s Wife Is In Jail, Her TikTok Was A Look Inside #CartelLife

By March 4, 2021 at 9:54 am
BY  | March 4, 2021 AT 9:54 am
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The recent arrest of Emma Coronel Aispuro – the wife of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman – follows a telenovela-style life that straddled hyper-violent Mexican cartels, fame and motherhood. And it’s a life that Coronel shared with her thousands of followers on social media platforms like TikTok. Here Emma Coronel tik tok

The former beauty queen used social media to give her fans a peek into the luxurious life she lived and helped birth the large #CartelLife movement that is booming on apps like TikTok.

Parties, TikTok and Reality Shows: the luxuries of Emma Coronel.

Although Emma Coronel Aispuro is now in the news for her recent arrest in the U.S., she was all about flaunting her larger than life and luxurious lifestyle. She has long stood out for sharing her life of luxury on social media, and many of her videos went viral for her dancing and singing.

Since being arrested and brought up on charges related to drug trafficking, Coronel now faces a minimum sentence of 10 years behind bars and even life imprisonment, in addition to an eventual $10 million fine, should she be found guilty of the charges.

But before being placed in a maximum security prison, Coronel was a social media influencer that helped bring the world into the #CartelLife.

Coronel’s social media life was a window into the world of Mexican drug cartels.

emma coronel tik tok

In 2018, Coronel decorated her home to mimic that of everyone’s beloved Barbie, in order to celebrate the birthday of her daughters. At the meeting there were even rides, inflatables and an incredible spread of all kinds.

Then, on her own birthday, images of her celebration went viral where she posed with some friends near a pool, as well as a table decorated as white candles.

In 2019, Coronel tried to launch her own clothing brand, inspired by her husband’s nickname. The company “El Chapo Guzmán JGL LLC”, would focus on wallets, sweatshirts, blouses and pants, among other items, but it failed to take off.

She even appeared on a VH1 show to share just how “normal” she was.

Emma Coronel has also participated in the reality show “Cartel Crew”, produced by the VH1 channel, where she spoke about the disadvantages of being the wife of a drug trafficker, since she says that she is judged by the people who don’t truly know her.

“It is very unfortunate that they judge us without knowing us. It’s hard because sometimes you want to do what you see everyone around you doing […] We are normal,” she said during her run on the show.

The son of El Chapo has also turned to TikTok to flaunt his millionaire lifestyle.

emma coronel tik tok

El Chapo’s wife isn’t the only one who has taken to social media to share her luxurious life. Jesus Alfredo Guzman, one of the drug lord’s sons, – who is already on US’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)’s most-wanted fugitive list – has also created a TikTok account and quickly amassed more than 15,000 followers.

So far, he’s only shared six videos but they reveal his luxurious and extravagant mansion, which includes an indoor movie theatre and a swimming pool decorated with pillars and fountains.

Although it cannot be confirmed that it is officially the account of Jesús Alfredo, the profile appears to indicate that it could be an authentic. He also spares no details on his fleet of supercars, including three Rolls-Royces, an Audi R8, a white Bentley, and an azure blue Lamborghini.

The clips are all set to narcocorridos, a controversial ballad-style music with lyrics that speak approvingly of illegal activities, mainly drug trafficking.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Drug LordsEl ChapoMexico ViolenceTiktok