Mexican National Uziel Pavía Forced To Leave Ukraine And Live Out A ‘Nightmare’ Scenario, Saying He’s Still In ‘Survival Mode’

Things That Matter

The entire world was distraught after news hit that Ukraine was invaded by Russia, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering attacks on several Ukrainian cities.

So far, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has reported more than 2,000 civilian deaths, while the UN sums up the total number of Ukrainian refugees at more than 800,000. As one of the biggest humanitarian crises in recent history, the country’s people are fleeing in record numbers, and a recent story related to the situation hits very close to home.

Mexican Uziel Pavía lived a normal life in Ukraine up until the invasion, and was forced to flee last week, leaving behind his girlfriend and her sick mother. Despierta America interviewed Pavía from his current location in Krakow, Poland, giving new insight into the terrifying conflict, and the trauma inflicted on Ukraine’s residents.

Pavía gave the interview from a car in Krakow, saying his journey to Poland was a “nightmare.”

He lived in Lviv, Ukraine up until his escape on Thursday, February 24, where he spent 20 hours on a stopped train waiting to head to Poland. Not being able to rest, he described how “people were pushing each other, children were crying, everything was packed.” Even more, he explained how much anxiety was involved throughout those 20 hours: “the train… wouldn’t move. Everyone was thinking about what we were going to do… if we were going to be able to advance and cross the border.”

As Pavía described, fleeing Ukraine was one of the most difficult experiences of his entire life, remembering seeing women holding their babies in their arms, people crying, and others dealing with all kinds of anxiety.

While Pavía is waiting for a flight from Poland back to his native Mexico, he was forced to leave his Ukrainian girlfriend behind with her mother who has cancer.

He explained to the outlet, “I told them 10 days before, ‘we need to leave.’ But Ukrainians have a lot of hope that it wasn’t going to happen. They would say, ‘we understand the situation between Russia and Ukraine. It won’t escalate.’” Once the attacks started and Pavía insisted they leave, they still said, “everything will be fine.” Now, both his girlfriend and her mother told him, “we want to leave.” But Pavía said the only way to leave now is by car, where they will wait for hours with “kilometers and kilometers” of traffic.

Even worse, the girlfriend’s mother got her seventh chemotherapy treatment “the day the war started,” so she is “very weak,” making a possible escape even more difficult.

Pavía explained that his experience escaping Ukraine has been life changing. He said, “I haven’t slept well. After you hear bombs fall… how [the building shakes], your life changes.” Continuing, “I feel that my mind is in survival mode… [I can sleep] four hours, I open my eyes and my heart is beating fast.”

While he says the experience has been extremely challenging, he also sees it as a “lesson.” He shared he has a deep respect for the Ukrainian people, describing how they have “an incredible heart and courage.”

He also talked about how the Polish have been “so generous,” receiving refugees with bags of food, clothing, baby products, cleaning supplies, and more. Pavía also said that the “entire atmosphere in Krakow” is all about helping others, showing a small silver lining in a true tragedy that will continue to impact the world over.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com