AOC Shrugs Off ‘Little Communist’ Attack From Marjorie Taylor Green With Perfectly Shady Response

Far-right GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia loves to play up her antagonistic relationship with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Since taking her seat in Congress, Greene has frequently attacked AOC at rallies and even aggressively confronted her on Capitol Hill. Greene was at it again on Saturday when she took the stage before former President Donald Trump’s first post-presidential rally in Wellington, Ohio. At one point in her speech, Greene called Ocasio-Cortez “the little communist from New York City.”

Greene insulted AOC at former President Trump’s Ohio rally. https://t.co/3gXiv1g7T9 — Slate (@Slate) June 27, 2021

Over the weekend, Rep. Greene was in Ohio at Trump’s first rally since losing the presidential election by millions of votes. It was there were the freshman Congresswoman once again went after Rep. AOC, at one point referring to her as the ‘little communist from New York City’ and even going so far to say she wasn’t an American.

The crowd booed at the mention of Ocasio-Cortez’s name and Greene egged them on, suggesting that Ocasio-Cortez should be jailed. “Yeah, lock her up too. That’s a good idea,” Greene said. “She’s not an American. She really doesn’t embrace our American ways.”

First of all, I’m taller than her https://t.co/H6rXG66GJk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2021

Although Greene’s comments are infuriating to hear – at best – they’re also extremely dangerous. Saying that her fellow lawmaker, who was born in New York, is not an American and should be locked up is a serious charge with many quick to accuse Greene of racism.

But AOC didn’t go that route. Instead, the two-term congresswoman simply dismissed the comments by focusing on the “little communist” part of the remarks. “First of all, I’m taller than her,” she tweeted. For those worried about the facts, it seems the New York lawmaker is right. By an inch. In a 2019 tweet, AOC said she was 5-foot-4 and a profile on CrossFit.com lists Green as 5-foot-3.

This is not the first time AOC has dismissed Greene’s insults and refused to engage. Last month, Ocasio-Cortez said she was used to dealing with people like Greene when she worked in the service industry. “I used to work as a bartender,” she told reporters. “These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time.”

She's been spreading conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 for months. But when we repeatedly asked Marjorie Taylor Greene for evidence to back up her claim that the FBI was behind the insurrection, she offered zero proof. I went to the Hill to get answers.https://t.co/NPSJ6x7Ri4 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 26, 2021

The far-right congresswomam, controversialist, and conspiracy theorist was stripped of her committee assignments for comments including advocating violence against political opponents. This month, she apologized for comparing public health rules to combat the coronavirus to the Holocaust.

And this isn’t the first time Greene has harassed AOC. Last month, The Washington Post first reported on Greene following Ocasio-Cortez in the halls of Congress and screaming questions at her in an aggressive manner.

“You don’t care about the American people,” Greene yelled. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”

Ocasio-Cortez chose not to engage with Greene that day, explaining her reasoning to reporters at the Capitol.

“I refuse to allow young women, people of color, people who are standing up for what they believe to see this kind of intimidation attempts by a person who supports white supremacists in our nation’s Capitol,” she said. “I’m not going to let kids see that we’re going to be intimidated out of our fight for justice.”

