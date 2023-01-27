LA Street Vendor And Single Mother Of Three Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

Things That Matter

The L.A. street vendor community suffered a tragic loss after churro and fruit vendor Angeles Rodriguez was killed by an alleged drunk driver on Sunday. The single mother-of-three was on her way to work at the time of the tragedy, and officials pronounced her “dead on the scene.”

Rodriguez left the community much “too soon,” leaving a legacy of kindness

Friend Kimberly Alva described Rodriguez as “a caring and loving mom, grandmother, wife, sister and daughter” who left loved ones much “too soon.”

As per the GoFundMe page set up to help her family with funeral expenses, Rodriguez was “always” kind. The vendor was always “willing to help out others,” no doubt touching hearts along the way. When it came to the people around her, the vendor “always” welcomed others “with open arms.”

Executive Director of L.A.-based Inclusive Action for the City Rudy Espinoza shared Rodriguez’s story on his Instagram. Espinoza explained that the mother of three was an early participant in the nonprofit’s micro-loan fund to catapult her business. He described how they helped her set up social media pages “because she was eager to expand her enterprise to support her children.”

Those who knew Rodriguez say she was “someone special” in the community that will never be forgotten. As a single mother, she worked hard and “led her family of three with love and courage.”

As described in the GoFundMe page set up in her honor, the tragedy occurred when Rodriguez was on her way to work on Sunday, January 22 in the morning. Involved in a “tragic car accident,” the vendor died at the scene. Some social media posts say that the accident involved a drunk driver. Friend Alva wrote that it was “an unexpected and unfortunate tragedy” that broke the community.

At this point, loved ones ask for anyone in their power to donate to Rodriguez’s GoFundMe page. The funds will help her family economically and contribute to funeral expenses. Espinoza says the vendor’s family has suffered an insurmountable “emotional and economic” loss after her death, particularly her three children.

At this point, the family is also reportedly seeking legal representation.

