Gun Violence Claims More Than 200 Lives Over The Long Holiday Weekend Across The United States

These days, it’s very common to hear reports about the nationwide trend in increasing crime – particularly gun violence in cities across the country. Unfortunately, over the long holiday weekend, this worrying trend claimed more than 200 lives across more than 400 different shootings from Los Angeles to New York.

As Americans celebrated Indpendence Day, a wave of gun violence spread across the country, with at least 233 people killed and 618 people injured in more than 400 shootings across. From Las Vegas to New York, victims of gun violence are calling for common sense reform to help prevent additional deaths and injuries.

In New York, where gun violence has been rising to levels not seen in years, there were 26 victims from 21 shootings from Friday to Sunday. So far this year, gun violence incidents in New York have spiked almost 40% over the same period in 2020, with 767 shootings and 885 victims.

In Chicago, after Police Superintendent David Brown raised concerns before the “most challenging weekend of the year” for police, 100 people were shot and 18 people were killed from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to the Chicago Police Department. There were 69 shooting incidents during that period, police said. Although the number of murder victims is the same as in 2020, the number of incidents and victims increased.

Then, near Fort Worth, Texas, eight people were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting near a car wash after an argument between a group of men, according to a Fort Worth police news release.

And in Norfolk, Virginia, four children were shot on Friday afternoon, including a 6-year-old girl who was initially reported to be suffering life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition, according to Norfolk police. The victims also included a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy, all of whom are expected to fully recover.

July is set to break records in terms of the number of mass shooting events.

News of major shootings in Chicago, Texas, Virginia and Ohio comes as many of the nation’s largest cities are struggling to contain a continued rise in violent crimes. Officials from across the country had spoken of serious fears of a bloody summer earlier this year.

According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been 22,662 gun violence deaths in 2021. This includes all causes, such as murder, unintentional killings and suicide. There have been 336 mass shootings and 16 mass murders. The archive says mass murder, a subset of a mass shooting, means four or more are killed in once incident – including gun violence, bombings or any other incident. It defines mass shootings as four or more people shot in a single event, not including the shooter.

Societal inequities exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, strains on gun violence intervention programs and a fraught relationship between police and communities, may have contributed to the uptick researchers say.

