El Chapo’s Former Safe House With Secret Hot Tub Tunnel Could Be Yours For Just $13

El Chapo wreaked havoc on communities across Mexico and his cartel – the Sinaloa Cartel – has been blamed for unrivaled violence and destruction. But both before his arrest in 2016 and since his trial and imprisonment in the United States, there has long been a cult of personality associated with the former king pin. From a fashion line inspired by Guzmán to countless TV shows and songs, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán has his followers who, love him or hate him, want to know more about his life.

Mexico is set to raffle off a former safe house of the former Sinaloa Cartel boss.

The safe house of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán when he was located by authorities in 2014, in the Mexican city of Culiacán, is up for grabs in a new raffle recently announced by the government. The home, located in the state of Sinaloa, was the scene of one of Guzmán’s dramatic escapes, after he used a storm drain to evade a manhunt.

After fleeing this safe house and being arrested, he escaped again from a prison in Sinaloa through a tunnel dug in the showers, but was recaptured six months later.

Although the property doesn’t appear to be very luxurious from the outside, it has a simple white facade and is reported to have two bedrooms and a value of about $184,000 USD. The home is going to be raffled off by the government on September 15, one day before Mexican Independence Day. Despite its value, it’s being sold for just $250 pesos – about $13 USD.

The ‘El Chapo’ property is one of many that will be going up for auction.

Although it’s the safe house of El Chapo that is getting most of the attention, the government is auctioning off several other properties in an effort to raise money. In May, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the money raised would go “back to the people” and “help to buy [Covid-19] vaccines.”

The raffle will also include a mansion that belonged to former Juárez cartel leader Amado Carrillo in the exclusive area of El Pedregal in southern Mexico City. It is estimated to be worth about $3.8m. In all, 22 properties will be raffled, with a total value of $12.5m.

And this isn’t the first time the government has turned to an auction to help raise money. It was just last year that the discarded presidential aircraft – a luxurious Boeing 787 Dreamliner – was part of a raffle that failed to sell. And it became a source of mockery as people questioned what ordinary Mexicans could do with such an aircraft.

