Order Cardi B and Offset’s Date-Night McDonald’s Meal on Valentine’s Day

Alan D. Wolfelt once said, “food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate.” And this is more true than ever, especially for Cardi B and Offset.

Just take a look at the burger chain’s new ad that aired just before the Big Game.

With Cardi B and Offset at the center, the new collaboration is inspired by the universal idea that knowing your significant other’s McDonald’s order is a true sign of love.

McDonald’s celebrates love with Cardi B and Offset

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” says Offset. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun; that’s it.”

Who doesn’t remember that first time holding hands at the McDonald’s booth after school?!

For this Valentine’s Day, McDonald’s is offering the first celebrity duo meal. Starting February 14, Cardi B and Offset fans can hit up participating restaurants nationwide to get the Cardi B & Offset Meal, which includes each of their favorite menu items: Cardi B’s classic McDonald’s Cheeseburger, accompanied by barbecue sauce and a large Coke, and Offset’s Quarter Pounder with cheese and a Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

The finishing touch? A large order of the world famous fries and a warm, flaky apple pie.

“Whether going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” says Cardi B. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”

