Study Shows Weed Use Tied to Teen Psychosis

wearemitu

In the United States, cannabis is legal in 38 of 50 states for medical use and 24 states for recreational use. A recent Wall Street Journal article has drawn attention to a concerning trend: an uptick in psychosis among teenagers who use marijuana.

A study by The National Institute on Drug Abuse found that cannabis use might accelerate the onset of psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia. The study suggests that individuals with a family history or other risk factors face an increased risk. It highlights the role of genetic makeup in the complex relationship between cannabis and psychotic disorders.

Similarly, a study from The Lancet Psychiatry, spanning from May 1, 2010, to April 1, 2015, analyzed data from 901 individuals experiencing their first psychosis episode, comparing it to 1237 population controls across 11 different locations. The results indicated significantly higher odds of psychotic disorders among those who used cannabis daily. The study estimated that eliminating high-potency cannabis could prevent approximately 12.2% of first-episode psychosis cases across the 11 sites.

In essence, the data suggests a correlation between increased use of high-potency cannabis and higher incidence rates of psychosis.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com