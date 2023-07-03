Missing Houston Man, Rudy Farias, Found Alive 8 Years Later With ‘Cuts,’ ‘Bruises’ and ‘Blood’

News

People often toss around the word “miracle.” Still, it’s the only way to describe the case of Houston man Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, who was found alive after being missing for eight years.

The Texas Center for the Missing reported on Twitter yesterday that Farias was found alive after he went missing at 17 years old in 2015.

The organization wrote, “After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe.” They also urged people to pray for Farias and his loved ones: “Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital.”

Farias went missing at 17 years old while walking his dogs in northwest Houston

On March 6, 2015, Rudy Farias went missing at 17 years old while walking his two dogs in northwest Houston at around 6:30 PM.

As per ABC13 authorities reported that Farias was diagnosed with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

Meanwhile, Texas EquuSearch, a non-profit involved in Farias’ search, said he once attempted suicide.

The organization wrote on their website in 2015, “[Farias] has attempted suicide in the past. It is possible he is disoriented, as he has not been taking his medication.”

“Rudy is also asthmatic but is not in possession of his inhaler,” they explained. “According to his mother he is very wary around strangers.”

The search for Farias was suspended four days after he went missing, resumed on March 12 and was “temporarily suspended” again the next day. Searchers plowed through “rain soaked fields and roads” hoping to find the teen.

Still, some never gave up. Director of Texas EquuSearch, Tim Miller, explained to Click 2 Houston, “I can’t even tell you how many times we searched and how many leads and tips came in and they just kind of faded away.”

“Now all of a sudden, this,” he described. Miller also recalled, “In the beginning, we met with the family and detectives out there and we found a backpack.”

Adding, “We talked to someone with a catering truck that said they saw him, then there were different possible sightings in different places.” Still, their efforts seemed useless until the “miracle” that occurred this week.

“How did this happen? We believe in miracles and this certainly was a miracle,” Miller assured.

The man’s mother said they found him in “bad shape” with “cuts” and “bruises” on his body

Farias’ mother explained to ABC13 that a bystander found her son “unresponsive” outside a southeast Houston church and called 911.

Meanwhile, she told Click 2 Houston that good samaritans found her son and authorities confirmed his identity. Still, she described Farias as being in “bad shape” with injuries.

Journalist Brooke Taylor spoke to the mother about finding her son. As per the report, the mother said he was found with “cuts,” “bruises,” and “blood” in his hair. She also believes these injuries are “obvious” signs that Farias was “badly abused and beaten.”

Now, Farias is recovering in the hospital. The mother also shared that the 25-year-old only says a “few words” at a time before going into fetal position.

While Farias’ whereabouts in the last eight years are still unknown, the mother described his long road to recovery.

Miller described the mystery and confusion surrounding the case. “I think now there’s a lot of questions. There’s a lot to investigate to kind of see what happened, where it happened, how it happened.”

Before going missing, Farias went through ‘depression’ after his brother’s death

In April 2015, the Farias family’s private investigator Brenda Paradise told NBC, “[Rudy Farias has] just had so much thrown at him the past few years.”

As per the outlet, he had lost his older brother to a tragic motorcycle accident in 2011. He also attended the scene of the crash with his mother.

“He watched his best friend die right in front of him. His brother was his best friend in the world,” Paradise said. “He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should.”

In May 2016, one year after Farias went missing, his mother told KHOU 11: “He has such a huge heart. He loves with all his heart. So that’s why we know that he wouldn’t just get up and go on his own. That’s not him.”

She called it “a nightmare you want to wake up from.”

According to ABC13, Farias was found this week still wearing a necklace given to him by his late brother. The mother informed the news outlet that he keeps holding onto his necklace.

Meanwhile, reported family member Bella Ninos posted on Facebook, “He’s been found and he’s alive and in the hospital right now.”

“He has cuts, soft tissue tumors, small hole openings and swelling on the soles of his feet… now almost unrecognizable.”

“It’s apparent that he’s been through hell and abused,” she continued. “It broke our hearts to see him in this condition.”

The woman said he “flinches if you try to touch him or hug him thinking we are going to strike him.” As per her description, Farias may believe he has another identity.

Still, they are hopeful he will “start this new journey he has ahead of him” to recovery.

