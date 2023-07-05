Rudy Farias Found Alive 8 Years Later, Neighbors Say He Has ‘Never Been Missing’

News

Houston man Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, 25, was found alive last week after being missing for eight years. While some deem the case “a miracle,” neighbors are questioning the facts — and whether Farias was ever really missing.

The Texas Center for the Missing reported on Twitter on Sunday that Farias was found alive after he went missing at 17 years old in 2015.

The organization wrote, “After eight long years, Rudy has been located safe.” They also urged people to pray for Farias and his loved ones: “Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital.”

However, as reported by ABC13, Farias’ mother’s neighbors say they often hang out with him. Nearby neighbor Kisha Ross told the outlet, “[Farias] used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter.”

“That boy has never been missing.”

Farias went missing at 17 years old while walking his dogs in northwest Houston

On March 6, 2015, Rudy Farias went missing at 17 while walking his two dogs in northwest Houston at around 6:30 PM.

As per ABC13, authorities reported Farias was diagnosed with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety.

Meanwhile, Texas EquuSearch, a non-profit involved in Farias’ search, said he once attempted suicide.

The organization wrote on its website in 2015, “[Farias] has attempted suicide in the past. It is possible he is disoriented, as he has not been taking his medication.”

Update: 7/1/23– After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital. https://t.co/AFqj9qvm9G — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) July 2, 2023

“Rudy is also asthmatic but is not in possession of his inhaler,” they explained. “According to his mother he is very wary around strangers.”

The search for Farias was suspended four days after he went missing, resumed on March 12 and was “temporarily suspended” again the next day. Searchers plowed through “rain soaked fields and roads” hoping to find the teen.

Still, some never gave up. Director of Texas EquuSearch, Tim Miller, explained to Click 2 Houston, “I can’t even tell you how many times we searched and how many leads and tips came in and they just kind of faded away.”

“Now all of a sudden, this,” he described. Miller also recalled, “In the beginning, we met with the family and detectives out there and we found a backpack.”

Adding, “We talked to someone with a catering truck that said they saw him, then there were different possible sightings in different places.” Still, their efforts seemed useless until the “miracle” that occurred this week.

“How did this happen? We believe in miracles and this certainly was a miracle,” Miller assured.

The man’s mother said they found him in “bad shape” with “cuts” and “bruises” on his body

Farias’ mother explained to ABC13 that a bystander found her son “unresponsive” outside a southeast Houston church and called 911.

#Breaking: I just spoke to the mother of Rudy Farias, who was found alive after missing for eight years. She shared pictures of him in the hospital and says they are trying to get him to talk about where he has been https://t.co/KLlbZEQHGg pic.twitter.com/JwZ1uvTz2w — Brooke Taylor (@ABC13Brooke) July 3, 2023

Meanwhile, she told Click 2 Houston that good samaritans found her son and authorities confirmed his identity. Still, she described Farias as being in “bad shape” with injuries.

Journalist Brooke Taylor spoke to the mother about finding her son. As per the report, the mother said he was found with “cuts,” “bruises,” and “blood” in his hair. She also believes these injuries are “obvious” signs that Farias was “badly abused and beaten.”

Loved ones said Farias recovering in the hospital. His mother also shared that the 25-year-old only says a “few words” at a time before going into fetal position.

After Farias was found, people immediately questioned his whereabouts for the last eight years.

Miller described the mystery and confusion surrounding the case: “I think now there’s a lot of questions. There’s a lot to investigate to kind of see what happened, where it happened, how it happened.”

Now, there are even more questions. Was Farias abducted? “Badly abused” as his mother alleges? Or was he living nearby all along?

Neighbors allege that Farias was “never missing” and found the news “shocking”

In a strange twist of events, Farias’ mother’s neighbors claim the 25-year-old has “never been missing.”

Kisha Ross, who lives on the same street as Farias’ mother, told ABC13 that he would hang out with her family.

Still, she says Farias sometimes preferred to be alone. “Sometimes he would go to the park by himself.”

UPDATE: A 25-year-old man is found alive after he was reported missing eight years ago, but neighbors are questioning whether he was really missing. They believe he has actually been living with his mom for the entire time and told us they've seen him and even hung out them him. pic.twitter.com/yNWPS544Ar — Brooke Taylor (@ABC13Brooke) July 4, 2023

Neighbors spoke to the outlet about Farias, explaining, “That boy ain’t been missing.”

As another neighbor put it, “I’m confused right now, like, what’s going on?”

Neighbors told ABC13 that they have spoken to Farias in the last five months and even texted him. Others say they have seen the man living nearby “for years.”

Something else that adds up with the neighbors’ story? Farias speaking about his brother, who passed away in a motorcycle accident.

As a neighbor described, “He said he lost a brother in a motorcycle accident.”

“I know when he was thinking about his brother, he wouldn’t come hang out,” she explained. “He would go sit in the back of the woods by himself.”

In April 2015, the Farias family’s private investigator Brenda Paradise told NBC, “[Rudy Farias has] just had so much thrown at him the past few years.”

The outlet talked about how he had lost his older brother to a tragic motorcycle accident in 2011.

“He watched his best friend die right in front of him. His brother was his best friend in the world,” Paradise said. “He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should.”

Farias mother’s response to the neighbors’ accusations? She told ABC13 that they are confusing him for her nephew. However, after seeing the nephew’s photo, neighbors assert that it isn’t him.

Reporters discovered footage of an “incoherent” man at a nearby business hours before authorities found Farias

KPRC2 obtained surveillance footage from an establishment near the church Farias was found.

As per the outlet, workers “expressed concerns,” saying they had never seen the man before. However, he came in hours before authorities found Farias nearby.

They described the man as “incoherent” with no money. Hours later, bystanders reportedly found Farias “unresponsive” outside a church. Family also said he could only say “a few words” after he was found.

It is not confirmed whether or not the man in the video is Farias. KPRC2 spoke to Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner, who explained, “That is a case that is very, very active.”

“I just think that we need to get in and get some answers right now,” he said. “We’ll get down to the bottom of it.”

Meanwhile, the outlet also spoke to Texas EquuSearch director, Tim Miller, about the new advancements in the case.

“The mystery man in that video needs to be tracked down and checked out immediately,” Miller asserted. “This could possibly put a whole new spin on this.”

Police will speak to Rudy Farias today, which will surely shed light on the case’s “inconsistencies” so far.

