Biden Asks SCOTUS: Can Border Patrol Cut Through Texas River Fence to Save Migrant Lives?

There’s an intense situation going on between the Biden administration and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Three migrants tragically drowned near Shelby Park in Texas – a Mexican mother and her two children. The feds want Supreme Court permission to access a part of the border blocked by Texas – where the National Guard and Military Department are holding fort.

Governor Abbott isn’t holding back in his efforts to stop illegal crossings. He fenced off Shelby Park, a hotspot for illegal entries. To make things more complicated, Border Patrol agents are being denied entry, and now the feds are turning to the Supreme Court for help.

The Justice Department is calling foul, saying Texas is hindering Border Patrol from doing its job. They’re urging the Supreme Court to scrap an order that restricted federal agents in handling Texas’ razor wire.

