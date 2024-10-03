Have you ever wanted to make money selling chisme to your friends, family, and neighbors? A recent TikTok video by @ladydanilleag shows just what a life peddling chisme for cash would look like through Miryam, a 67-year-old woman.

The video is an inspiring look at the entrepreneurial spirit that can make a living by doing what you love.

Miryam is just like your abuela. She loves to sit out on her chair and collect chisme. However, unlike your abuela, she saw a chance to make some serious cash in the deal. Not only is she out there hustling and collecting the chisme. If the right person asks the right questions, she sells it.

Hustling that chisme to make some extra cash

Miryam always walks around with her notebook and collects all of the chisme she hears from her neighbors and around the neighborhood. Her detailed collection of the chisme is something to admire. She isn’t here to give you some word-of-mouth chisme with missing details. No ma’am. She is here to provide you with the full story of what is happening in your neighborhood.

No secret is safe when Miryam shows up. If you have anything you don’t want falling into the wrong, best-paying hands, it is best to keep it quiet.

“Since I am so gossipy, I can be talking here with you while I am listening to you, but my little ears are well prepared to listen to what they say here, what they say there, what happens and I am taking notice of everything to be able to get good gossip,” she tells @ladydaniellag.

me encanta cuando me están contando un chisme y ya se todo pero no digo nada pq necesito verlo desde todos los ángulos jajajajaja October 3, 2024

She is inspiring people to go after their dreams of being chisme dealers

The comments on the TikTok post are filled with people celebrating Miryam for being able to turn what abuelas have done for millennia into cold, hard cash.

In fact, she claims she has made enough to buy herself two houses.

We have all considered the idea of selling secrets and deception to line our own pockets. Who hasn’t received some chisme that they just knew the right person would pay top dollar for?

Adoro que siempre que tengo el chisme de viejita ella siempre está ahí para escucharlo y me apoya jajajajajaja amistades que valen la pena — Alejandro Martinez (@Alejo5399) October 3, 2024

Even with the drama and fighting that might come from exposing chisme, Miryam says business is good

People like to act like they don’t care or that they are too good for that stuff, but it is clear that her neighbors can’t get enough.

She calls herself the town chismosa, and aren’t we all. Honestly, in the video, she seems so content and happy that it makes sense that some people would want to follow her lead and start their own chisme newsletter to make extra money.

Let Miryam be a lesson to all of us.

If you are really good at something, make a living out of it and enjoy the glory of being able to do what you love. Sometimes, that might be writing, drawing, or cooking. Other times, it might just be collecting other people’s chisme and making sure you sell it at top dollar for anyone who wants it.

It might not be your secret to tell, but capitalism and supply and demand have a way of making it your business.