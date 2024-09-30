A viral video on X, formerly Twitter, is bringing people to tears. The video features a man being reunited with his parents after 21 years, and it hits everyone who watches it right in the feels. The unidentified family meets at an airport, and they immediately fall into an embrace that is so emotional you can feel it through the screen.

A family reunion at the airport tugs at the heartstrings

I AM CRYING AND YOU ARE TOO OMG pic.twitter.com/3hppUCjvHh — 𓆩♡𓆪 GODS FAVORITE 𓆩♡𓆪 (@soulaaangel) September 28, 2024

According to the video, a man was reunited with his parents after 21 years apart. The video starts with the man looking over his shoulder with a big smile and holding flowers. When he sees his family, he falls to his knees and begins to cry.

What follows is an emotional moment for the family as they embrace and cry. The man was so overcome with emotion that he became weak. Imagine not being able to see your parents for more than 20 years and finally having a reunion.

Social media users are feeling all the feels seeing the family reunite

The video is making everyone who watches it emotional because of the heartwarming interaction. In fact, some social media users are sharing their own experiences of not seeing their family for decades.

I saw my mom for the first time in 25 years in 2022. Happy for this guy and his parents. September 29, 2024

The story of reconnecting with family after decades is all too common for immigrants in the United States. Immigration laws and reform have been a consistent issue in politics. Several attempts have been made to change immigration laws, but the latest attempt failed.

Earlier this year, the Senate Republicans killed a sweeping, bipartisan bill focused on immigration reform. However, according to reports, former President Donald Trump called various senators and killed the bill as a sign of loyalty to him above party or country. The bill had the support of the Border Patrol Union.

Chiefly, Trump called for the bill to die so that he could run on immigration for his 2024 presidential campaign. Rather than championing a bill that would help to resolve a major issue, Trump chose to exacerbate the problem to give himself something to run on for president.

Vice-President Kamala Harris addresses border issue in Arizona

Vice President Harris visited the Arizona-Mexico border this past week and addressed the need for immigration reform. During her stop, she discussed her vision, which includes tougher restrictions on asylum and barring people who cross the border between ports for five years.

Vice President Harris dug deeper into the issue and stated that there must be a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people in the United States. Additionally, Harris wants to increase support for asylum cases to streamline and expedite the process.

“We need clear legal pathways for people seeking to come into our country, and we must make our current system work better,” Vice President Harris told reports, according to The Hill. “For example, it can take years for asylum claims to be decided. Well, this is a problem we can solve, including by hiring more asylum officers and expanding processing centers in people’s home countries. As president, I will work with Congress to create, at long last, a pathway to citizenship for hard, working immigrants who have been here for years.”