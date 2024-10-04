The case of Erik and Lyle Menendez is back in the spotlight in a big way. Following the criticized Ryan Murphy show Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the brothers are receiving immense support. People are even calling for their freedom.

Never mind that Murphy, who has been criticized for sexualizing the brothers’ relationship, claims that they should send him flowers for his work. Gross but not surprising.

Kim Kardashian shows her support for the Menendez brothers

Kardashian has become a significant voice in criminal justice reform and has turned her attention to the Menendez brothers. She put her thoughts on the case and the media frenzy into an essay published by NBC News. In the essay, Kardashian calls into question the trials that put the Menendez Brothers into prison.

The essay dives into the two different trials the brothers endured and the exclusion of testimony and evidence about the sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. Additionally, the brothers faced public ridicule when the first trial was televised, and they spoke about the abuse.

“Erik and Lyle had no chance of a fair trial against this backdrop. Back then, there were limited resources for victims of sexual abuse, particularly for boys. There were virtually no systems in place to support survivors, and public awareness of the trauma of male sexual abuse was minimal, often clouded by preconceived judgments and homophobia,” Kardashian wrote. “Can anyone honestly deny that the justice system would have treated the Menendez sisters more leniently? Despite overwhelming family testimony acknowledging the abuse Erik and Lyle suffered, the public remained skeptical.”

The Menendez brothers met with Kardashian in prison

Following the release of Murphy’s show, Kardashian met with the Menendez brothers. Over the years, Kardashian has toured various California prisons with film producer Scott Budnick, who helped expedite her meeting the brothers.

Kardashian has been a major player in the fight for criminal justice reform. In 2018, she met with then-President Donald Trump and helped to commute a woman’s life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. She then met with Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this year to continue discussing criminal justice reform.

Kardashian is clear that she believes that the murders of José and Kitty Menendez are not excusable. Yet, she does stand up for the brothers and asks the readers to consider that, like them, the brothers are not the same people they were when they committed the murders.

LA County is reviewing the Menendez Brothers’ case

According to BBC News, LA County District Attorney George Gascon cited a “moral and ethical obligation” to review the new evidence in the case. Gascon told reporters at a press conference that the announcement of reviewing the new evidence does not mean they found fault in the original trial. However, they do think it is pertinent to review the new information to see if it is valid.

As the new evidence is under review, those following the case await the result. Gascon told reporters that there might be a resentencing or new trial if the evidence is compelling enough.