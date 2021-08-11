These Immigrant Athletes Helped Team USA Win Big At The Tokyo Olympics

wearemitu

Fact: the United States’ incredible performance at this year’s Olympics would not have been possible without this entire group of 600 talented Americans – including at least 34 immigrants. This year’s American delegation to the games was the largest in history and so many of its members – despite representing the U.S. on the international stage – actually got their start in life in another country.

Nearly three dozen of the athletes who participated in the Games for the U.S. were born outside the country. The range of nations is wide: Sudan, Kenya, China, Brazil, Australia and Cuba, to name just a few. Although athletes must be U.S. citizens to compete for Team USA, these international athletes perfectly illustrate the success of a fair and humane U.S. immigration system.

Team USA owes much of its success to its immigrant athletes who chose to represent the United States.

Congratulations to @USWNT on their bronze medal. We’re proud of all the players, including Brazilian-born @catarinamacario, the first naturalized U.S. citizen to play for the women’s team! @IIRGMUhttps://t.co/ykn303EnXZ — The Immigrant Learning Center (@ilctr) August 5, 2021

This year’s Olympic Games were unlike any in recent history. Empty stadiums, masked coaches and sports teams, the sound of protesters demanding the games be canceled, it all added up to a surreal experience for many of the Olympians. However, despite the challenges, this year’s games were full of incredible performances and unbelievable human feats.

Team USA in particular performed exceptionally well – the 600 athletes representing Team USA won 113 medals, including 39 gold, the most of any country. Many point out that our resources, training facilities, and coaching and athletic excellence help build the world’s best athletes. But it wouldn’t be right to leave out another core component of that success: our history as a nation of proud immigrants.

At this year’s Tokyo Games, at least 34 Olympians from Team USA were not born here. A total of 13 come from Europe, followed by seven from Asia, six from Africa, six from South America and two from Australia. These American athletes made up about 5% of the U.S. delegation yet represent the country’s very best in track and field, equestrian, fencing, table tennis, volleyball, water polo and 15 other sports.

From U.S. women’s soccer player Catarina Macario to swimmer Jay Litherland, these immigrant athletes are shaping the American story.

Jay Litherland becomes first Asian American winner at Tokyo Olympics. https://t.co/rA3pb2P1Cb pic.twitter.com/QDRFvpN5GQ — Eugene Mecke Jr (@emeckejr) August 9, 2021

These athlete’s stories are the American story. Swimmer Jay Litherland, who won the silver in the men’s 400-meter relay, was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and father from New Zealand. But the family emigrated to the United States when he was just a child. Like so many Americans, he also grew up in a bilingual household.

Catarina Macario, who played in Tokyo as a member of Team USA’s bronze-winning women’s soccer team, was born in Brazil but moved to California at age 12 to play soccer. She just became a U.S. citizen in 2020.

Diver Jordan Windle hails from Cambodia and at 18-months-old was adopted by a single gay father. Windle grew up in Florida and started his diving career at a very young age leading him to his first Olympic Games in Tokyo. He’s also an author – alongside his father – of the illustrated children’s book An Orphan No More: The True Story of a Boy: Chapter One.

Cuban-American Eddy Alvarez described what the opportunity meant to him.

USA’s Eddy Alvarez is just the 6th athlete in history to win an Olympic medal in both the summer and winter Olympics. 🇺🇸



🥈 Tokyo 2020 — baseball

🥈 Sochi 2014 — 5000m speed skate pic.twitter.com/nOnYgIWo9Y — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 7, 2021

While representing Team USA at a medal ceremony, the 31-year-old baseball player and son of Cuban immigrants, had to hold back tears. He recently told NBC’s Today, “Just to get the honor to represent the United States of America, to hold the flag — the symbol of liberty, of freedom — my family came over to this country from Cuba in search of opportunity, and if it wasn’t for them doing that, I wouldn’t be in the position that I am now. I mean, this has been such a whirlwind of emotions.”

After waiting a year and facing unprecedented challenges, including a global pandemic, Team USA truly triumphed at these Olympic Games, in no small part thanks to a diverse team of athletes and immigrants. Yes, the U.S. is home to incredible universities and training facilities but it’s the drive and perseverance of these athletes in particular that helped Team USA at the Tokyo Games.

