These Are The Most Addictive Reggaetón-Inspired Dance Challenges Flooding TikTok Feeds

Since its launch back in 2016, TikTok has gone onto achieve total world domination with people around the world filming themselves in the middle dance challenges. Love it or hate it, TikTok continues to grow in popularity and influence.

Dance challenges are extremely popular on the app and, thankfully, it’s not just all pop. There are plenty of incredible reggaetón-inspired dance moves on the app that you can master and share with the world regardless of skill level. Between Jennifer Lopez’s choreographed moves for her song ‘Cambia de Paso’ and unique moves for a bop from Camilo or Bad Bunny, here are the top reggaetón dance trends on TikTok right now:

‘Favorite’ by Camilo

Real-life lovers Camilo and Evaluna have managed to light the popular app on fire as one of the world’s most loved power couples. They’ve turned several of Camilo’s hit songs into hit dance challenges on TikTok.

‘Yonaguni’ by Bad Bunny

Sadly, Bad Bunny isn’t very active on TikTok but that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since the reggaetonero is v busy dropping hits quite often (and we’re thankful for that). But that doesn’t stop El Conejo Malo fans from creating fun dance challenges, like this one on TikTok. Although the dance itself is only about 15 seconds long, this fan breaks down the dance moves step-by-step which is great for beginners como yo.

‘El Efecto’ by Rauw Alejandro y Chencho Corleone

Actress Ester Espósito from Netflix’s Elite danced on Instagram and sparked a rage on TikTok. Without a doubt, the Spanish actress gave this song a big push with these dance moves.

‘Narcos’ by Anuel AA

Honestly, it’s hard not to do the “baile del dinero” after watching this video.

‘Ay, Dios Mío’ by Karol G

Thanks to “Ay, Dios Mío!”, Karol G is not only shedding the shadow of “Tusa” and Nicki Minaj, but has also reached new dimensions of popularity on TikTok, mainly with women, who are the ones who have been most uploading challenges to this song produced by Ovy On The Drums.

‘Cambia el Paso’ by Jennifer Lopez ft. Rauw Alejandro

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to drop the TikTok hit of the year – along with her own choreography. Queen! For her new song “Cambia de Paso” featuring Rauw Alejandro, she and her choreographer light up the dance floor and people around the world have been working to recreate the fire.

‘Relación (Remix)’ by Sech ft. Rosalía, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee y Farruko

Sech’s ‘Relación’ was a big hit and then came along this near-perfect remix. Then the TikTokers did their thing with it and left us all in awe of these great dance moves.

‘In da Getto’ by J Balvin

Although J Balvin’s “In da Getto” was just recently released, it already has hundreds of videos across YouTube and TikTok with people showing off their own custom choreography. TikTokers like Brazilian Martin Klayver posted a video of them dancing outside a slowly moving car while the song plays in the background.

‘El Pony’ by Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee is easily one of the more popular artists when it comes to TikTok challenges since so many of his have gone viral on the app. And fans are quick to make all kinds of choreography to go along with the hits.

‘Safaera’ by Bad Bunny

Yes, it may be from 2020 but no list would be complete without Bad Bunny’s ‘Safaera.’ The quarantine song to end all quarantine songs, Bad Bunny left parents gobsmacked with several lyrics in this hit song – but also made it perfect for TikTok dancing!

