Play-N-Skillz Remade Cumbia Classic “La Gallina” With Thalía, Becky G & Chiquis

wearemitu

Play-N-Skillz have put a new twist on the cumbia classic “La Gallina.” The DJ duo sampled the song on their new single “Baila Así” that features powerful Mexicanas. Thalía, Becky G, and Chiquis joined forces for the collaboration.

“La Gallina” is a Latino party staple.

Any Latino party that you’ve been to has most likely bumped “La Gallina.” The song was popularized by Mexican legend Fito Olivares. He’s most known for his cumbia songs that are still in heavy rotation today.

Play-N-Skillz recently revived a Selena classic.

Play-N-Skillz, comprised of brothers Juan “Play” and Oscar “Skillz” Salinas, have remade classics before. In 2017, they were entrusted to make a new version of Selena’s “Si Una Vez,” which became a hit. Their reggaeton update featured Leslie Grace, Frankie J, and Wisin.

Play-N-Skillz’s “Baila Así” is new version of “La Gallina.”

For their new single, Play-N-Skillz tackled “La Gallina” in “Baila Así.” The song stays mostly faithful to the original but with a kick of reggaeton beats. There’s new lyrics in Play-N-Skillz’s version. Thalía, Becky G, and Chiquis harmonize in singing about dancing cumbia in the club. There’s so much Mexicana girl power in this refreshing collaboration. If you listen closely, you can hear the gallina grito in the background, which is a nod to Olivares’ classic.

The release of Play-N-Skillz’s “Baila Así” is the perfect way to kick off to Hispanic Heritage Month. No Fiestas Patrias playlist will be complete without this new version of “La Gallina.” Becky G and Chiquis previously collaborated on a Spanish version of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Thalía worked with Becky G on 2015’s “Como Tú No Hay Dos.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com