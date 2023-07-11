Oscar De La Hoya Says He ‘Didn’t Raise’ His Kids, Thanks Travis Barker for Being Father Figure to Daughter Atiana

Entertainment

Oscar De La Hoya exemplifies one of the best qualities to admire in a person: humility.

In a recent interview, he thanked Travis Barker for being a role model and stepfather to his daughter Atiana, born from his relationship with Shanna Moakler.

The Mexican-American boxer previously discussed how he respects the rock star for stepping in to raise his daughter when he was absent. But on this occasion, he admits he was not in the picture.

“Look, I didn’t raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due,” the former boxer told Entertainment Tonight.

Continuing, “I’m grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter. I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place — I’m obviously a father, and I’m proud of it. But, again, I’m grateful for what they’ve done. Especially with Barker. He’s obviously stepped up to the plate.”

Travis Barker is not only an incredible drummer, he is also a solid daddy and his kids adore him

The Blink-182 drummer has two biological children: Alabama and Landon, and is expecting a third child with his wife Kourtney Kardashian. He is also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya and Kardashian’s children Reign, Penelope, and Mason.

This year, for Father’s Day, Barker wrote a sweet message to his children on social media, expressing how grateful he feels having them in his life:

“I am incredibly blessed to learn from you and receive your love. Being your father is the most wonderful thing in the world.” He further expressed his love for Alabama, Landon and Atiana, extending his gratitude to God for future blessings.

Moreover, the musician and his children shared special moments they enjoy as a family on special dates such as Halloween or Christmas on social media.

De La Hoya’s family history and how he bonds with his children

The Mexican-American’s life outside of boxing has generated controversy over the years. Lawsuits have accused him of sexual assault. He also openly admitted to struggling with alcoholism and drug use, voluntarily seeking rehabilitation multiple times.

Besides his complex lifestyle, the boxer has two children, Jacob and Devon, from previous relationships with Toni Alvarado and Angelique McQueen. Oscar, Nina and Victoria were born from his relationship with Puerto Rican singer Milagros “Millie” Corretjer.

Outside of their complicated past, Atiana has expressed heartfelt messages for her biological dad. In a post for Father’s Day in 2019, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, Oscar De La Hoya. I’m a day late, but thank you for always pushing me to become the best version of myself and for never doubting me. I love you endlessly.”

Travis and Atiana share a special bond

The special bond between the 24-year-old model and Barker began after Moakler and the former boxer parted ways. Although Barker and Moakler’s relationship ended after four years, the drummer remained in Atiana’s life.

Her love for Barker exceeds expectations. Her Instagram feed is full of words for her father figure: “Thank you for always putting us first and loving us unconditionally,” she told him on his 43rd birthday.

The artist’s fans reacted to the news and expressed their admiration.

