Everything You Need To Watch That’s New To Streaming Platforms In September

Summer may be coming to an end but the streaming platforms – like Netflix and Hulu – are keeping things hot with a ton of new content to add to that watch list. And although we may also be forced to say goodbye to some of our favorites (since many shows also get cut every month), this new content helps take the sting out of that a little bit.

Below is a roundup of our favorite titles coming to Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ this month along with a few titles that we will be sad to see go adios.

DISNEY+

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog: We’re getting more episodes from the first season of this hit show featuring the dog whisperer himself.

HULU

Anaconda : This ‘it’s so awful it’s good’ movie is from 1997 but it never gets old. I mean Ice Cube and Jennifer Lopez in a movie about a giant snake…yes please!

Hulu is also blessing us with a great linup of horror films just in time to get us ready for Halloween season. Everything from multiple takes on Friday the 13th to The Omen and The Ring to Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, and even The X-Files.

NETFLIX

Dear White People : Netflix brings us Season 4 of this award-winning series and it will be the last season. So don’t forget to add it to that watch list!

: We are getting all the films in the series just in time to scare your pants off! Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 : This hit dating show from Australia is a compassionate, human celebration of difference, and of love and it’s coming back for another season!

: This hit dating show from Australia is a compassionate, human celebration of difference, and of love and it’s coming back for another season! Too Hot To Handle Latino: Narrated by Itatí Cantoral, the reality show will premiere its first three episodes on September 15. Gathered in a tropical paradise, a group of singles from Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Spain, intend to spend the wildest summer of their lives, avoiding all sexual contact, in a competition for $100,000.

Netflix is also cutting several of our favorite shows this month!

Hit shows like Beauty and The Beast (Seasons 1-4) and Star Trek (1-3), Star Trek: Voyager (Seasons 1-7) and Star Trek: Enterprise (Seasons 1-4) are being cut from the platform this month. Movies like Kung Fu Panda, Boogie Nights and Insidious are also being removed from the streaming platform, likely to make room for all of the upcoming horror and Halloween content they’ll be adding over the next few weeks.

What shows and movies are you most excited to see added? Or saddest to see go? Let us know in the comments!

