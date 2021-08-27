Netflix’s Highly Anticipated ‘Maya And The Three’ Is Stacked Full Of Mesoamerican Culture, Here’s Why That Matters

wearemitu

Growing up, studios from Disney to Pixar were happy bringing us incredible stories from the ancient cultures of Greece, Egypt, and Rome, but we never got to see our ancestors on the big screen. Don’t get me wrong: Hercules to this day remains one of my favorite animated movies, what’s not to love about it?

But we are long over due for a legit representation of ancient Mesoamerican culture and now, thanks to Netflix, it looks like that is happening in the form of a nine-part animated series entitled Maya and The Three.

Netflix announces trailer and cast for animated series Maya and The Three.

Prepare to enter a mythical world where magic is real and a princess will become a warrior.



Maya and The Three — a Netflix Animated Event, from the visionary director of The Book of Life — premieres this fall. pic.twitter.com/zqDtuQbK8B — Netflix (@netflix) August 24, 2021

We officially have a cast update and trailer for the new animated series by Netflix, Maya And The Three, and we couldn’t be more excited to see this project inching closer to our TV screens. Maya and The Three, which is being directed by The Book of Life director Jorge R. Gutiérrez, will consist of nine chapters and is all about Mesoamerican culture, mixing stories from the Aztec, Maya, and Inca civilizations.

Although it’s an animated series, the first look at the trailer really shows off the quality of the animation which looks like it’s straight out of a major motion picture studio.

But one thing is clear: director Gutiérrez wasn’t exaggerating when he said the series is a “hyper, hyper, hyper love letter to Mexican culture and to the ancient culture of Mesoamerica, the Caribbean, and a little bit of South American culture,” at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

As a Mexican, I believe that it is my birthright to be able to tell a fantasy version of my story,” added the The Book of Life director.

Just check out the official teaser trailer below:

The series will be centered on the rebel warrior princess named Maya, as she is about to celebrate her own quinceañera and her coronation as queen. However, everything changes abruptly when the gods of the underworld make a shocking revelation – Maya will have to give her life to the God of War or the whole world will suffer. To fulfill an ancient prophecy she will have to embark on a quest for three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humanity.

Now that’s a pretty chingon premise – and it makes sense now why the director referred to the series as a sort of “Mexican Lord of the Rings” – but rest assured the fantasy series is still family-friendly. Let’s hope we also get at least once scene featuring the mythical Quetzalcoatl!

And the cast represents the very best of Latino Hollywood!

The voice cast for Netflix's animated series 'Maya and the Three' includes:



Zoe Saldana

Diego Luna

Rita Moreno

Alfred Molina

Gabriel Iglesias

Gael García Bernal

Danny Trejo

Cheech Marin

Rosie Perez

Queen Latifah

and many more



See the full cast: https://t.co/BHHDQYP57G pic.twitter.com/FNVPDEXrE3 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 24, 2021

Now, let’s talk a bit about this star-studded cast that basically has everyone we’ve ever loved in it. Not only do we get classic stars like Rita Moreno (who voices Ah Puch) and Cheech Marin (who voices the Gods of Wind & Storm) but we’re also blessed with Danny Trejo (as God of Earthquakes), Queen Latifah (as the Gran Bruja), Wyclef Jean (as the Gran Brujo), Zoe Saldana (as Princess Maya), Diego Luna (who will play Zatz), Kate del Castillo (the Goddess of Death), and even Gael García Bernal as the Jaguar Triplets.

Now that’s a cast!

And although Hollywood has given us incredible magic and representation in hits like Disney’s Coco in and Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Vivo, the time is ripe for a film about ancient Mesoamerican culture. Let’s not forget that many of the communities that existed in the Americas before the arrival of Europeans were equally, if not more, advanced and had some of the biggest cities in the world. It’s time these stories are told and shared with the world in such a beautiful way.

Maya and The Three is set to debut on Netflix this fall and will consist of nine 30-minute chapters. Stay tuned for more updates!

